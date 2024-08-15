Are Any Love Is Blind UK Couples Still Together?

Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love Is Blind UK has created six brand new couples including Tom and Maria and Steven and Sabrina, but where are the couples now, who is still together?

Love Is Blind UK, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, has just landed on Netflix for season 1 but it’s already been a huge success with reality TV fans as they watch 30 contestants get to know each other from behind a wall before some of them get engaged.

And it’s not just the drama viewers are enjoying, surrounding the likes of Benaiah, Nicole and Sam, but this time around there are some genuine connections on the experiment that viewers are adamant will last.

Tom and Maria, Nicole and Benaiah, Demi and Ollie and Jasmine and Bobby are just a few of the couples who viewers are watching get to know each other, after they got engaged in the pods and began their journey toward marriage.

But are any couples from Love is Blind UK still together now? Let’s take a look.

Love is Blind UK: Tom and Maria. Picture: Netflix

Are Tom and Maria still together?

Tom and Maria had a strong connection in the pods, getting engaged – where she hilariously covered him in red lipstick – and heading on their pre-wedding honeymoon to begin the countdown to their big day.

They had a few challenges along the way, mainly around getting familiar with each other’s cultural differences, but their connection seemed to stay strong throughout.

Tom had another connection in the pods with Natasha, who admitted she ‘loved’ him when the two reunited at a party, but Tom seemed pretty secure in his relationship with Maria after they came face to face.

Whether they’re still together after the show remains to be seen, but they both follow each other on Instagram so we’re taking that as a positive sign.

It’s unlikely that they’ll comment on their relationship status until after the final episode has aired, but viewers are keen to see whether they said, ‘I do’ at the altar.

Love is Blind UK: Bobby and Jasmine. Picture: Netflix

Are Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Bobby and Jasmine hit it off straight away in the pods, with her shutting down her connection with Sam to pursue things with Bobby.

They had a smooth start on the outside world, getting to know each other on their first holiday to Greece before moving in together, their only test being meeting Jasmine’s mum, Marisa, who didn’t hesitate in giving Bobby a grilling.

It’s not currently known whether Bobby and Jasmine are still together, as the couples tend to keep things private until the show has played out. However, they don’t follow each other on Instagram at the time of writing, which could be due to avoiding hinting at spoilers, but could also mean they’re no longer together. So read into it what you will.

Love is Blind UK: Steven and Sabrina. Picture: Netflix

Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

Steven and Sabrina appeared to be each other’s soulmates when they met in the pods, despite having different views on starting a family, and fans are rooting for them to get married at the end of the series.

Like the other contestants, they’ve stayed tight-lipped on their relationship status but Steven recently dropped a clue that might just suggest he and Sabrina did get married.

Just before the second batch of Love is Blind UK episodes dropped, Steven posted a selfie on Instagram Stories with a friend while out and about in Ireland, and the restaurant behind him is called Fallon & Byrne, an eatery that only exists in Dublin... where Sabrina lives.

Love is Blind UK: Ollie and Demi. Picture: Netflix

Are Ollie and Demi still together?

Ollie and Demi appear to be one of the strongest couples on Love is Blind UK, but faced some challenges along the way.

The couple were completely at ease with each other, however, Ollie’s demeanour changed when he came face to face with former love interest Catherine, who he’d also connected with in the pods before deciding on Demi.

However, Demi's parents and siblings welcomed Ollie with open arms and it only made us love them even more.

The couple can’t disclose whether they’re still together, but they do still follow each other on Instagram, which we’re taking as a sign they’re still at least on positive terms.

Love is Blind UK: Catherine and Freddie. Picture: Netflix

Are Freddie and Catherine still together?

Freddie and Catherine connected over the fact their grandparents had the same names, opening up about their love of their family and quickly falling for each other.

However, on the outside world they’ve faced some harder challenges as they get to know each other while living together. Freddie’s been seen questioning whether he’s more of a homebody than Catherine and she feared he was disinterested when they went shopping together.

They also clashed when Freddie said he wanted a prenup, leading fans to have doubts over whether they’ll make it down the aisle.

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah and Nicole. Picture: Netflix

Are Benaiah and Nicole still together?

Benaiah and Nicole had a dramatic start to their relationship after she picked her other connection, Sam, to get engaged to, despite Benaiah saying he felt he wasn’t in the experiment for the right reasons.

After getting engaged to Sam, Nicole had a quick change of heart, taking the fact she put the engagement ring on the wrong finger as ‘a bad sign’. She then reunited with Benaiah who proposed in the outside world, putting them both back in the experiment.

As they went on their ‘mini-moon’ together and then moved into a flat together in London, the couple appeared to be a strong pairing, getting the blessing from Nicole’s parents, who had hesitations given she’d been married before, and Benaiah’s mum and sister, who soon warmed to Nicole despite being upset at first over how heartbroken Benaiah had been when Nicole didn’t originally pick him.

At the time of writing, it’s not known whether Benaiah and Nicole are still together, but they don’t follow each other on Instagram which could hint things weren’t so plain-sailing once they returned to normal life. Benaiah’s also spoken on Instagram Stories about finding a partner he can ‘balance’ his nomadic lifestyle with, possibly hinting he’s yet to find ‘the one’.

