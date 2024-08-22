Are Steven And Sabrina Still Together From Love Is Blind UK

Sabrina and Steven met on Love is Blind UK 2024
Sabrina and Steven met on Love is Blind UK 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Steven and Sabrina became fan favourites during Love is Blind UK in 2024, but are they still together?

Love is Blind UK was a rollercoaster as we followed six couples; Ollie and Demi, Bobby and Jasmine, Cat and Freddie, Tom and Maria, Nicole and Benaiah and Sabrina and Steven to the finish line.

Out of the six couples, Steven Smith and Sabrina Egerton may have been considered one of the strongest of the bunch as the nation watched them fall in love in real-time, get engaged, and then most recently married during their wedding episode.

Unfortunately, despite a fairytale wedding, their story isn’t quite over. The Love Is Blind reunion was filmed earlier in August and that’s when the fans will get the answers they seek.

Are Steven and Sabrina still together? Where are they now? Here’s what we know.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead!

Sabrina and Steven connected on a deeper level early in the show
Sabrina and Steven connected on a deeper level early in the show. Picture: Netflix

Are Steven and Sabrina from Love is Blind UK still together?

Steven and Sabrina made it to their wedding in the most recent episodes of Love Is Blind UK and they seemed loved up but unfortunately, we won’t know if the pair are still together until after the reunion airs later in August.

Until then we can only speculate and unfortunately, there might be hints that the pair no longer are together.

First and foremost, they do not follow one another on Instagram, which is telling and their fans seemed to think so too, with one writing, “You don’t follow each other, I guess there that” on one of Sabrina's posts, whilst another noticed she wasn’t wearing her ring in a recent video she uploaded.

Steven and Sabrina don't follow one another on Instagram
Steven and Sabrina don't follow one another on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @stvnsmthy, @sabrinavittoriaegerton

In a post from the beginning of August where Sabrina announced her participation in the show, fans got the vibe quite quickly that she wasn’t with anyone, with one writing, “Why she’s given me “vibes” that they (she and S) are no longer together!”

Directly underneath, another follower wrote, “Oh dear… sounds like you dumped him.”

So just from social media alone, it’s not looking good for the pair, but we’ll have to wait and see because from when we last saw them, it felt like they would be together forever.

Steven’s vows were full of romance as he told his on-screen wife, “I promise to always make you my number one, to be the hug before you realize you need it… You stole my mind, and my heart, and now I give you my unconditional love.

In return, Sabrina vowed, “I promise to love you every day and have the patience that love requires on the more challenging days… There’s so much we don’t know, and our journey has just begun, but in your arms, I have found a home. I want you to know that I choose you today and every day for the rest of our lives. I love you.”

Sabrina and Steven gained a number of fans for their authentic connection
Sabrina and Steven gained a number of fans for their authentic connection. Picture: Netflix

Where is Steven from Love is Blind UK now?

Steven’s most recent post on Instagram showed two pictures of him in his white suit as he promoted the wedding episodes of the series and outside of the show, Steven’s life seems to have gone on as usual.

The man has been seen back in the gym which is no surprise for the fitness trainer and gym founder.

In his personal life, Steven also became an uncle at the start of the month as he welcomed his niece Rosie Smith to the world with a loving picture on Instagram which he captioned, "Proud Uncle, welcome Rosie Smith."

Steven recently became an uncle which he shared online
Steven recently became an uncle which he shared online. Picture: Instagram: @stvnsmthy

Where is Sabrina from Love is Blind UK now?

Sabrina was most recently spotted in London having filmed the reunion episode of Love is Blind UK.

In a new Instagram post, the reality star welcomed her fresh influx of followers with a little introduction that gave them some insight into where she’s at in her life.

“Hiiiii. I can’t believe over 30k of you have joined me since @loveisblindnetflix launched so I thought I’d share a little more about myself so you can get to know me better!” she wrote.

Sabrina has started her own business after leaving her old job to be on the show
Sabrina has started her own business after leaving her old job to be on the show. Picture: Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton

After talking about her passion for travelling, food and good vibes, Sabrina revealed, “In October I launched my own marketing agency (since I quit my job to do the show). Looking forward to sharing this journey with you all—if there’s anything else you’d like to know just let me know.”

So it looks like Sabrina hasn’t entirely given up her career in marketing considering she’s launched her own business, but she also wants to put some love into building a strong relationship with her social media following- so could influencing be in the future for her?

