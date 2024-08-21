Are Nicole And Benaiah Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

21 August 2024, 15:21

Nicole and Benaiah made it to the altar - but are they still together?
Nicole and Benaiah made it to the altar - but are they still together? Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Nicole and Benaiah have fans rooting for them to still be together after Love is Blind UK – but are they still together since the experiment, and where are they now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicole and Benaiah may have got off to a turbulent start after becoming embroiled in a love triangle with Sam, who Nicole originally picked, but after finally meeting in the real world when Nicole called off her engagement it seemed to be plain sailing for the couple once Ben forgave her for not picking him and finally proposed how he wanted to.

After moving in together in a flat in Camden following their honeymoon, Nicole and Benaiah met each other’s family members and adjusted to life as a couple as they counted down to their wedding day.

At the reunion parties with the likes of Cat and Freddie, Ollie and Demi and Tom and Maria, the couples were quick to compliment how well-suited Benaiah and Nicole seemed to be.

Nicole revealed she’d been married before, so was skeptical when heading into the experiment, but fans are hoping she’s found ‘the one’ in Benaiah.

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah and Nicole
Love is Blind UK: Benaiah and Nicole. Picture: Netflix

Are Nicole and Benaiah still together?

Nicole and Benaiah haven’t yet confirmed if they’re still together, as the dating show tends to keep things top secret until the experiment and the reunion have aired.

At the time of writing, Nicole and Benaiah aren’t following each other on Instagram despite following other contestants from the show, but this could be to avoid sparking speculation over their relationship status, so make of that what you will.

We’ll have to wait until the final two episodes are out to see if they say ‘I do’ at the altar and, if they did, whether they stayed together beyond the experiment.

Nicole called off her engagement to Sam before getting engaged to Benaiah
Nicole called off her engagement to Sam before getting engaged to Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

What is Nicole from Love is Blind UK up to now?

Since the experiment wrapped Nicole hasn’t dropped many clues about her relationship with Benaiah on social media, but she has reunited with some of the girls from the pods.

In a Q&A with fans on Instagram she was also asked if she’d ever start a cooking vlog after her food was mentioned a few times on the show, so don’t be surprised if you see this new venture from the reality star soon.

Benaiah proposed to Nicole after she ended things with Sam
Benaiah proposed to Nicole after she ended things with Sam. Picture: Netflix

Where is Benaiah from Love is Blind UK now?

Benaiah appears to have returned to house-sitting as he travels around, sharing a video on Instagram recently about how he recalls the dogs he looks after. Although, this could just be a throwback before we all read into that too much.

He’s also stayed in touch with some of the guys, posting pictures with co-stars Bobby and Tom in recent weeks.

Chatting to fans on Instagram recently, he explained his nomadic lifestyle and how he’s yet to find somewhere to call a permanent base.

