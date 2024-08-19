Are Freddie And Cat From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

Freddie Powell and Cat Richards partnered up on Love Is Blind UK 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

With the final episodes about to drop, fans have questioned whether Freddie and Catherine are still together after Love is Blind UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix’s highly anticipated UK season of Love is Blind has had the nation under its spell, with the final episodes, hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, set to drop on the 21st of August.

While it might be over for the likes of Sam Klein, fans can expect the return of their favourite couples and problematic favourites alike at the reunion episode which will air later in August.

For now, alongside the rest of the cast, including Benaiah Warrilow and Nicole Stevens, fans eagerly await to see how another hot topic of a couple, Freddie Powell and Catherine Richards' love story ends.

The pair may have originally connected all the way back in the pod days, but are Freddie and Catherine still together now after the show? Here’s what we know.

Catherine and Freddie were all smiles when they first saw each other. Picture: Netflix

Are Freddie and Cat still together?

Unfortunately, Love is Blind UK seems to run a very tight ship and it’s not confirmed whether Catherine and Freddie are still together outside of the show, however, that doesn’t mean that we can’t speculate.

The pair follow each other on Instagram which may be a good sign, however, they haven’t always followed one another. Multiple media sites have reported the pair did not follow one another on the social media platform up until recently, which means this 'following' must be relatively new.

So are they trying to keep things contained to avoid ruining the show? Or are they actually together?

Love is Blind UK's Freddie asked Catherine to sign a prenup. Picture: Netflix

Well, the pair have also both uploaded photos on their personal Instagrams revealing that they were both in London at the same time... but these were posted separately on different days.

With Freddie from Greater Manchester and Catherine from the Channel Islands, is it a coincidence that they’re both in London during the same week?

With their final episodes airing later in August, the teasers showcase Catherine reconnecting with her old flame Ollie as well as speaking to her friends about the upcoming wedding, saying “If I think it's a no, I will not be there to walk down that aisle.”

So it’s not confirmed whether they’ve decided to stay together, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Both Cat and Freddie posted about being in London during the same week in August. Picture: Instagram: @catrichards94/@freddieppowell

Where is Freddie now?

Freddie seems to be making the most of his newfound fame, having posted about his recent trip to London he also seems to have put his career as a funeral director on hold for now as he puts some TLC into nurturing his new huge online following.

Freddie has seen a significant increase in his Instagram following since appearing on Love is Blind UK, as he currently sits at 114k followers at the time of writing and that’s expected to go up after the final part of the season airs.

He has also set up a TikTok account where he claimed to want to interact with his fans more, “If you guys have got any questions, then stick them in the comments and over the next few days I’m going to try to be a bit more active and get back to you,” he said in his first video after thanking his fans for supporting him.

Where is Cat from Love is Blind UK now?

Whilst Cat was originally from Jersey yet she was also spotted out and about in London. Freddie posted a picture in central London in the same week that she posted one in Battersea, could that hint at the fact that the pair might actually be together?

After all just one day earlier, Cat posted a picture in front of what appears to be the Netflix offices, with the caption “I did something exciting today” and hash-tagging Love is Blind.

Cat posted a picture in front of what appears to be the Netflix offices. Picture: Instagram: @catrichards94

Cat has also started her own TikTok account, gaining over 18k followers on Instagram.

Whilst her status as a dental nurse is up in the air, her Instagram bio still showcases her email to book her as a dancer, and with the years of training it takes to become a professional, it’s no surprise she hasn’t let that fall to the wayside.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.