Who Is Freddie From Love Is Blind UK? Age, Job, Instagram, Height & More

Freddie Powell stars in the 2024 season of Love is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram: @freddieppowell

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Love Is Blind UK's Freddie Powell, including his age, job, height and how much he gets paid as a funeral director.

Fans of Netflix's Love is Blind were ecstatic to hear the UK was finally making their own season and it has lived up to expectations so far.

With Matt and Emma Willis at the helm hosting the show, we’re been taken on a fantastic journey as we watched 30 single hopefuls initially try to find love, without knowing what their counterparts look like.

From Nicole Stevens, Maria Benkh, Benaiah Warrilow and Sam Klein, the cast both past and present have really stepped up to the plate to deliver the people what they want; drama.

Freddie Powell is no exception after he recently asked his partner Catherine Richards for a prenup before their wedding, leaving fans wondering how much he gets paid. So who is Freddie? From his age, height, job and Instagram to just how much he gets paid. Here’s what we know.

Freddie Powell is partnered with Catherine Richards on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram: @freddieppowell

What is Freddie from Love Is Blind UK's job? How much is he paid?

Freddie works at a funeral home in Salford where his position is a funeral director. The reality star has openly admitted on the show that his morbid profession has scared off potential love interests in the past.

“As a funeral director, I am surrounded by death every day, which will scare people away. It has affected my dating. It limits how I can meet people,” he revealed on the show.

But viewers have been particularly interested in how much the man has been getting paid doing what he loves. Fans seem especially curious because of his request for a prenup.

Freddie from Love Is Blind UK works as a funeral director. Picture: Instagram: @freddieppowell

According to Job search site Indeed, funeral directors make roughly £23,834 a year. The site revealed that this figure had been calculated based on 736 salaries reported to the site from those in similar positions.

Whilst we can’t confirm whether this is how much Freddie takes home, he has obviously been doing well enough to want to protect his assets.

In fact, the reason behind the prenup was to make sure his own family were looked after in the event of his passing.

Freddie admitted on the show that he wanted his house to go to his sister which made Catherine feel like he wasn't fully committed to her.

Freddie asked Catherine to sign a prenup before their wedding on Love Is Blind. Picture: Instagram: @freddieppowell

How old is Freddie from Love Is Blind UK?

Freddie is 32 years old and hails from Bolton in Greater Manchester.

If you scroll back far enough on his Instagram, he posted on the 24th of December, 2017 mentioning a birthday dinner. If his birthday is around the latter half of December, that makes Freddie a Capricorn.

This seemed to surprise fans on his Instagram, where one wrote, “Definitely thought you were a Cancer. Your encounter with Catherine was the most genuine feeling one I’ve seen so far on the show,” on his birthday post. Another fan agreed also writing, “Omg same! He gives big Cancer vibes.”

Freddie's star sign is most likely a Capricorn. Picture: Instagram: @freddieppowell

How tall is Freddie from Love is Blind UK?

Freddie is 6ft tall! During a Q&A on his Instagram, when asked how tall he is, Freddie revealed he stands at six feet.

Not only that, but he also told the questioning fan that the cast in general was quite tall in this season of the reality show.

Freddie from Love Is Blind stands at six feet tall. Picture: Instagram: @freddieppowell

Does Freddie from Love is Blind UK have a brother?

Freddie has a brother and a sister and whilst it was his sister who was the one who appeared on the show warning him to be careful about marrying Catherine, he's incredibly close to his older brother Jack too.

Jack has Down’s Syndrome, and Freddie described him as the “most caring and loving person” he knows.

“It brought challenges, but it also taught me a lot about compassion, patience and understanding. He is the most caring and loving person I have ever met,” he explained on the series.

“Not an ounce of negative judgement towards anyone in his body. Only pure love – he’s perfect,” Freddie gushed and you can see the love between the brothers in the numerous photographs Freddie has shared on his Instagram.

What is Freddie from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram?

You can follow Freddie at @freddieppowell on Instagram where he posts photos of himself working out, travelling and loving his family.

Freddie has quickly become a fan favourite and his Instagram following shows this having jumped from around 25 thousand followers as the show began, to almost 115k at the time of writing.

