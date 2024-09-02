Jasmine And Demi Address Their Fallout After Love Is Blind UK

2 September 2024, 13:55

Demi and Jasmine from Love is Blind UK are no longer as close as they were
Demi and Jasmine from Love is Blind UK are no longer as close as they were. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Jasmine and Demi appear to no longer be close friends following Love is Blind UK – here’s what each of the women have said about their fallout.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love is Blind UK brought plenty of drama from season one, including an annulment, a love triangle and more than one 'I do not’ at the altar.

Off the back of the reunion, only more rifts have emerged between the cast and some couples, including a fallout between Demi, who was engaged to Ollie on the experiment, and Jasmine, who is still married to Bobby. The reality stars have admitted they're not so close since the reunion episode aired, although they've stayed tight-lipped on the specifics as to why.

On the Your Aunties Could Never podcast, Jasmine, whose mum recently spoke out about how she was portrayed on the show, opened up about how their friendship has changed.

Jasmine said: “Me and Demi not being so called friends anymore has been very recent. This happened, for me anyway, straight after reunion. It wasn’t because of the Ollie and Sharlotte relationship because I remember, the end of last year, winter, Ollie and Sharlotte were already talking. End of winter, like December time to beginning of this year.”

Love is Blind UK: Jasmine
Love is Blind UK: Jasmine. Picture: Netflix

She went on: “Bear in mind I was close to both Sharlotte and Demi so your girl was put in the middle. But I didn’t want to let Demi go on with life not knowing the dynamic, out of respect – that was her fiancé. So I asked Sharlotte, out of respect for Demi, I asked her for her permission, to tell Demi - I’m not gonna tell all your business, I just want to make her aware so she’s not blindsided. So I did end up telling that to Demi in front of Nicole while we were hiking and Demi said, ‘it’s fine I appreciate you telling me’, and she was good.”

However, Jasmine said she’s now ‘grieving’ their friendship after they became close throughout the experiment.

She added: “I’m grieving a mate. Not having that communication anymore does hurt me. It may take time, we may not get back to where we were, but I will always have love for her.”

Demi and Ollie on Love is Blind UK
Demi and Ollie on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, on the Reality podcast with Will Njobvu, Demi had her say on the situation, admitting when asked if they’re ‘still close’ that it’s “a grey area for me right now.”

She said that things changed after they attended an event together, where Demi felt isolated, but she didn't elaborate on the root of their rift.

Demi recalled: “Me and Jasmine are good friends but the event I went to the other day, I felt quite isolated and I had to pinch myself for a second because I was like, ‘this ain’t actually my reality, my friends are at home.’ The people that know me and support me are at home.”

Love is Blind UK: Sharlotte
Love is Blind UK: Sharlotte. Picture: Netflix

She went on: “And I’m not trying to take away from the friendship that me and Jasmine had because I genuinely love the friendship that we built and I want nothing but the best for her.

“But to protect myself I think what’s happened in my past in past friendships is there’s been a lot of betrayal and deceit and I hate the feeling of being isolated and I hate when I reach out to people and I don’t get the communication I need in that moment. So yeah there’s been a bit of pullback.”

So, that’s that then!

