Why Benaiah And Nicole Left The Love Is Blind UK WhatsApp Chat

Nicole and Benaiah have left the cast WhatsApp chat. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Benaiah and Nicole left the Love is Blind UK WhatsApp group chat after the show – here's why.

Benaiah and Nicole were one of two couples to go the distance once Love is Blind UK wrapped on Netflix, alongside Bobby and Jasmine who admitted on the reunion show they’re currently trying for a baby.

The other couples; Demi and Ollie, Freddie and Cat, Sabrina and Steven and Maria and Tom have all split but Benaiah and Nicole appear to be stronger than ever as they open up about their relationship in the real world.

When they popped into the Capital studio to chat to Aimee Vivian they spilled all the BTS gossip on the show, including an unseen scene they wish had aired, as well as why they left the cast’s WhatsApp group.

Benaiah explained: “There was a big one which I’m no longer part of, but there is… we’re in one with the final six couples.”

Benaiah proposed to Nicole after she ended things with Sam. Picture: Netflix

He added: “There’s maybe a couple of people in there who we don’t see eye to eye.”

Nicole agreed: “There are a lot of things that are said that I think are sometimes below the belt, so I think respectfully…”

The couple may have been alluding to Sam, who Nicole was engaged to originally in the experiment but she split from after meeting him face to face, taking the fact she put his ring on the wrong finger as a bad sign.

Ben went on to have his own fallout with Sam after confronting him at one of the mixers with all the other contestants.

Benaiah and Nicole are still together after saying 'I do'. Picture: Netflix

Asked how they feel about Sam now, Nicole said having to re-live their short-lived relationship brought back a lot of hurt.

She explained: “When it came up and the fact we’ve had to relive it it brought back a lot of hurt, genuinely.”

Nicole went on: “Ben saw a blind spot that I didn’t see. The blind spot was that he could see everything in every perspective and I was going through the motions of what was in front of me.”

Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah And Nicole have LEFT the cast WhatsApp group!

Benaiah and Nicole are now beginning their life together in full, now that they don’t have to keep things off social media.

The couple have found a home of their own which they’ll use as a base between their travels around the world.

