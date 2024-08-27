Exclusive

Benaiah And Nicole Share 'Important' Scene That Was Cut From Love Is Blind UK: 'It Was A Big Moment'

Benaiah and Nicole caught up with Capital's Aimee Vivian. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Benaiah shared the one scene he wishes had been aired on Love is Blind UK.

Capital’s Aimee Vivian caught up with one of the strongest couples on Love is Blind UK, Nicole and Benaiah, who had a rollercoaster start to their time on the experiment after she initially got engaged to Sam, only to give the ring back after they first met.

Benaiah and Nicole got engaged after she asked him to forgive her for not at first listening to his warning about Sam’s behaviour, and from there it was smooth sailing for the couple who only grew closer day by day.

One year on from the experiment and now all the episodes, including the reunion, are out in the world, the couple have been opening up about their relationship and in a chat with Capital’s Aimee they spilled on the one scene they wish had made the final edit of Love is Blind UK, which has just been confirmed for season 2.

Benaiah said he had a sweet moment with Nicole’s dad when they first met, during which he asked if he had his blessing to marry Nicole, but unfortunately it didn’t make the cut.

Love is Blind UK: Nicole called off her engagement to Sam before getting engaged to Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

He said: “A big thing for me is when I met your mum and dad. I asked your dad for their blessing, going forward to get married. I think I would have done that anyway, ask your mum and dad, ‘Do you approve us going forward, getting engaged and getting married?’

“So I had a really nice conversation with your dad and he basically gave us his full blessing. He said you have our full support going forward, should you choose to get married, welcome to the family.’ So that was a really big moment for me, that he did that.”

Nicole added: "I loved that he did that. That for me is so important to have that respect and that’s one thing that Ben has been - a respectful person of integrity throughout. I didn’t even ask, he just did it. So, I loved that you did that – green flag central!”

Nicole and Benaiah both said, ‘I do’ at the altar after having fallen in love sight unseen, and they were one of three couples to do so, the others being Jasmine and Bobby and Steven and Sabrina who are now sadly getting an annulment.

Benaiah and Nicole spoke to Aimee Vivian. Picture: Global

As the lovebirds joined us in the Capital studio they also shared a little insight into how things really went down on the honeymoons, where all the couples went on the same retreat to Corfu, Greece just after getting engaged.

We asked if they really are kept separate from the other couples until the mixers where they all catch up and Nicole and Benaiah spilled all.

“We had friends - Demi and ollie were across us from the villa, so we’d shout: ‘Ollie!’” Nicole revealed.

Benaiah added: “We were kept apart but if I bumped into them at some point, I’d do a check in. Because again they are our friends, we went through this experience with them, we have so much love for them all and it’s a lot.

Benaiah and Nicole at the Love is Blind UK reunion. Picture: Netflix

“We don’t have our phones, so we can’t contact the outside world. So we are each other’s support network in there.”

Benaiah and Nicole also spoke to us about their plans to travel together, and confirmed they do have a permanent base together for when they are in the UK.

