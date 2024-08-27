Who Is Sharlotte From Love Is Blind UK? Age, Boyfriend, Instagram And More

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Sharlotte. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Sharlotte.

*Possible Love Is Blind UK spoilers*

Love Is Blind UK has been keeping us reality TV junkies going through the summer since Love Island series 11 ended.

The show's first ever season led us to get to know hopeful singles like Benaiah, Sam, Cat and Natasha. However one lady flew under the radar, until now.

Sharlotte is the name on everyone's lips after Ollie revealed he'd got to know her following the end of his and Demi's relationship.

But, who is she, and is she dating Ollie now? Here's what you need to know.

Sharlotte from Love Is Blind UK is from London. Picture: Instagram

Are Ollie and Sharlotte dating?

During one of the final full cast mixers, Sharlotte clearly caught Ollie's eye after he and Demi announced they were no longer a couple. So, are Ollie and Sharlotte together?

When questioned by host Emma Willis, Sharlotte revealed that they had been spending a lot of time together for the past few weeks, adding that they're "in a good spot".

According to Netflix's Tudum Ollie hasn't made anything official yet but the two are currently dating. “[Sharlotte] was one of my main connections that didn’t get to air, but we had a very, very strong connection in the pods,” Ollie said.

How old is Sharlotte?

The Love Is Blind UK star is 36 years old.

What is Sharlotte's job?

She is a global communications director from London.

Sharlotte from Love Is Blind UK met Ollie at a cast mixer. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Sharlotte on Love Is Blind UK?

We didn't see much of Sharlotte's journey on the show as we weren't shown many of her dates or connections. However we did she her and Ollie connect at one of the final full reunions before they got to know each other outside of the show.

On her Instagram (@sharlottericthie) she shared a post on the day the finale was premiered, with the caption: "Love is Blind UK Series 1 finale screening. Exactly a year to the day that I left the experiment … a year I won’t forget."

She finished the caption with an upside smiley emoji, suggesting she doesn't have many happy feelings towards her experience.

A fan of the show commented, "Why was her story not shared is all i want to know! She is not only gorgeous but seems like such a genuine soul," and Sharlotte replied with two hearts.

