MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals 'extreme rules' Paul had to follow after punching wall

Carina has revealed all the 'extreme rules' Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia after his wall punching incident.

Married at First Sight Australia’s Paul Antoine left fans in total shock after he had an aggressive outburst and punched a wall following a day out with his wife Carina Mirabile alongside pals Rhi and Jeff.

Travelling back in an uber from the day out, Carina revealed that she had previously slept with the rapper whose song had been playing in the car. While Rhi and Jeff laughed off the remark, it clearly didn't go down too well with Paul.

When the couple returned home from their day out, in a fit of a rage, Paul lashed out by punching a hole in a wall.

The incident led to a wave of concerns over Paul’s behaviour, including from MAFS experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, who described his actions as “very serious”.

And now Carina has revealed that Paul had to agree to a series of 'extreme measures' in order to stay on the show following the serious incident.

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Carina said: “He [Paul] was banned from alcohol for the rest of the series. They gave him therapy sessions every Saturday morning. There were a lot of things that had to come into place for it to be a safe environment.”

Carina continued: “Obviously signing up for the experiment you do all the medical testing, you go and speak to the psychologist, so he had no indication of that."

However, she insisted that she still felt safe around Paul afterwards and that it was "essentially" up to her at the time if he stayed or not. She continued: “I don’t think the production team would’ve put Paul himself into that environment, or any of the other contestants in the environment of unsafety."

It came as Paul also revealed that he had professional help after the incident to address his anger. He told 9Entertainment: “I completely lost control that day. It’s obviously, of course, unacceptable behaviour. It’s not something you do, that’s not how you deal with emotions and it’s not how I deal with my emotions.”

It was recently revealed that a police investigation was launched after the wall punching saga, as the incident was reported to the New South Wales police and it was confirmed that officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command had opened an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation. As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter."

MAFS Australia’s production company Endemol Shine said they treated the punching incident “extremely seriously”.

Their statement said at the time said: “Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul.”

