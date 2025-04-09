MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals 'extreme rules' Paul had to follow after punching wall

9 April 2025, 17:18

Carina revealed all the measures Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia.
Carina revealed all the measures Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Carina has revealed all the 'extreme rules' Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia after his wall punching incident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia’s Paul Antoine left fans in total shock after he had an aggressive outburst and punched a wall following a day out with his wife Carina Mirabile alongside pals Rhi and Jeff.

Travelling back in an uber from the day out, Carina revealed that she had previously slept with the rapper whose song had been playing in the car. While Rhi and Jeff laughed off the remark, it clearly didn't go down too well with Paul.

When the couple returned home from their day out, in a fit of a rage, Paul lashed out by punching a hole in a wall.

The incident led to a wave of concerns over Paul’s behaviour, including from MAFS experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, who described his actions as “very serious”.

And now Carina has revealed that Paul had to agree to a series of 'extreme measures' in order to stay on the show following the serious incident.

Carina said Paul had to agree to several measures in order to stay on the show.
Carina said Paul had to agree to several measures in order to stay on the show. . Picture: Nine

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Carina said: “He [Paul] was banned from alcohol for the rest of the series. They gave him therapy sessions every Saturday morning. There were a lot of things that had to come into place for it to be a safe environment.”

Carina continued: “Obviously signing up for the experiment you do all the medical testing, you go and speak to the psychologist, so he had no indication of that."

However, she insisted that she still felt safe around Paul afterwards and that it was "essentially" up to her at the time if he stayed or not. She continued: “I don’t think the production team would’ve put Paul himself into that environment, or any of the other contestants in the environment of unsafety."

It came as Paul also revealed that he had professional help after the incident to address his anger. He told 9Entertainment: “I completely lost control that day. It’s obviously, of course, unacceptable behaviour. It’s not something you do, that’s not how you deal with emotions and it’s not how I deal with my emotions.”

It was recently revealed that a police investigation was launched after the wall punching saga, as the incident was reported to the New South Wales police and it was confirmed that officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command had opened an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation. As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter."

Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia
Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia’s production company Endemol Shine said they treated the punching incident “extremely seriously”.

Their statement said at the time said: “Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul.”

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's Amy has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery after the show.

MAFS UK's Amy reveals heartbreaking reason why she got face surgery

What does 'boganic' mean on MAFS Australia?

What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

MAFS Australia's Jamie confirms status of relationship with Dave

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave are no longer speaking following shock split

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement

MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement

Hot On Capital

Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"

Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Fearless version

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at BST Hyde Park in July 2025

How to get tickets to Sabrina Carpenter at American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Aimee lou Wood opens up about feeling worried HBO didn't think she was right for The White Lotus

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood feared HBO thought she was 'too ugly' for the show

Who is Piper Rockelle from Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing?

Who is Piper Rockelle? Age, parents, net worth and Bad Influence controversy explained

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

Ed Sheeran said he thinks some people 'hate' him

Ed Sheeran explains why he thinks people ‘hate’ him

Black Mirror season 7 release time – when does it come out on Netflix?

Black Mirror release time: Here's what time season 7 comes out on Netflix

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Chris Hughes became a household name on Love Island

When was Chris Hughes on Love Island? Here's who he was coupled up with

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains why she won't get botox

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains why she's "very anti botox"

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

Who's rumoured to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Introducing every housemate

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig?

Is Michael Fabricant wearing a wig on Celebrity Big Brother?

Jenna Ortega explains why she quit Scream 7

Jenna Ortega explains real reason why she quit Scream franchise

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

More TV & Entertainment News

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Love Island's Ekin-Su responds to MAFS' Georges claim she cheated on him

Love Island's Ekin-Su responds to MAFS' Georges' claim she cheated on him

MAFS Australia's Dave has been slammed for his 'good guy' narrative on the dating experiment.

MAFS Australia's Dave slammed by ex-fiancée over 'good guy narrative'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has been granted an interim restraining order against Ryan.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui granted interim restraining order against Ryan

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

MAFS Australia PR team are reportedly 'not happy' after Dave regained access to his social media accounts.

MAFS Australia's Dave caught 'breaking' huge show rule

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching wall on the show

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after violent outburst on the show