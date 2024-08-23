Love Is Blind UK Viewers Think Sam And Catherine May Be Dating

Cat and Sam were originally with Freddie and Nicole on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram: @_catherinerichards_, @sam_klein

By Tiasha Debray

Fans of Love is Blind UK suspect Sam and Catherine of getting together after filming for the show ended.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK has been a rollercoaster of emotions over the month of August. Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the show comes to an end after the reunion episode airs in the last week of August.

We've watched couples Benaiah and Nicole, Ollie and Demi, Jasmine and Bobby, Tom and Maria, Steven and Sabrina and Freddie and Cat fall in and out of love with one another where Nicole chose Benaiah over Sam and Freddie and Cat failed to get married.

But what’s happened since that have fans convinced there’s something between Sam and Catherine?

Cat and Sam met on Love is Blind 2024. Picture: Instagram: @_catherinerichards_, @sam_klein

The rumour mill has gone wild with fans thinking that after not finding love on Love is Blind UK, Sam and Catherine have tried to find it with each other.

If there's truth to these rumours then it can’t come as much of a surprise considering Cat made the effort to let Freddie know just how much like her ex, Sam looked, during the show.

In fact, it was these comments of hers that turned a lot of the show's fans against her, sending them into a tizzy over whether she was being real about her feelings and intentions.

“Cat telling her fiancé that Sam looks like her ex is wild to me. This girl has no consideration,” one fan wrote on a Reddit thread.

Love is Blind UK's Freddie and Catherine. Picture: Netflix

A second agreed, adding, “She was literally making comments about how Sam is a carbon copy of her ex like 5 times. The disrespect and dismissiveness of the whole conversation.”

But some fans came to Cat's defence in a separate thread, reminding viewers that her life hasn't been a smooth journey so far and to give her a little grace, "Beneath all the bravado and airs is a very hurt and lonely little girl. I have nothing but compassion for her."

Regardless of the reasons why, physically we know for sure that Sam is Catherine’s type and users on X (Formerly known as Twitter) have gone ahead and repaired Love is Blind couples with one another based on who they think is most appropriate for each other.

The internet supposedly deemed Sam and Catherine to be a good match and Sam caught wind of the rumours flying around and in an act of either confirmation, or a joke, Sam posted a response video on TikTok.

Idk if this is a joke but I think Catherine got with Sam after she and Freddie split up because look at this 👀 #LoveIsBlindUK pic.twitter.com/kUaidOf6fO — mindi 🐝🇹🇿 (@mindironalia) August 22, 2024

In the video, Sam first addressed the critique he’d been receiving from viewers about caring more for his appearance than about finding love.

In what seems to be a joke, Sam refutes viewer's arguments about his ego all whilst constantly checking his hair and doing his skin care.

In the second half of the video, Sam appears to get a call from Catherine which he answers by saying "Hey Catherine, yeah babe I’m just filming a TikTok video, just give me two seconds.”

He then goes on in the fake conversation, promising Catherine to meet her somewhere and then telling her to trust him several times, a reference to how he overused the term on the show, before ending the call by saying, “Okay I think I love you.”

Love Is Blind UK's Sam Klein addresses criticism

The general gist of the video felt like a joke but some fans seem to think the pair would work together.

One fan seemed genuine in writing, “You and Cat are PERFECT for each other,” whilst most of his other comments were from viewers who were in on the joke.

On X the general sentiment seems to be, "If it is true, they deserve each other," as one viewer wrote.

But Sam took it a step further as he changed his TikTok profile picture to one of himself and Catherine posing in front of a Netflix sign.

Whilst Sam seems to be having fun with the rumours, if they are true, we wonder if Cat’s having as much of a laugh. After all, she didn’t like that Freddie was too “jokey” sometimes.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.