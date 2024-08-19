Sam From Love Is Blind UK Documents Before And After Nose Job Transformation

19 August 2024, 11:49

Sam Klein had a facial transformation before appearing on Love Is Blind UK
Sam Klein had a facial transformation before appearing on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram: sam_klein

By Tiasha Debray

Love is Blind’s Sam Klein may have fans divided on his behaviour, but one thing is clear, he hasn’t always looked the way he looks now. Here’s Sam before and after his nose job transformation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind UK has taken the country by storm, with fans following the cast on their journey to finding true, authentic love, without the distractions of a pretty face.

From Tom Shroud and Maria Benkh, Demi Brown and Ollie Sutherland, Jasmine and Bobby Johnson to, of course, Benaiah Warrilow, Nicole Stevens and Sam Klein there’s been plenty of drama across all the couples.

With just several episodes to go, we know the show tries to be a lesson on superficiality, but we also know that’s not always how it works.

Sam Klein starred in Love Is Blind UK 2024
Sam Klein starred in Love Is Blind UK 2024. Picture: Instagram: @sam_klein

In episode one of the show, Sam opened up about how he had changed his physical appearance prior to being on the social experiment. In particular, he mentioned his nose job because he had always been ‘conscious’ of the way he looked.

Since then, viewers have been intrigued about how Sam looked before and now they can have the answers.

An old YouTube video has resurfaced from the last year of Sam at the clinic where he got his work done. Sam was interviewed before the procedure, during the healing journey, as well as showing how he looked after, with the nose his fans are familiar with from the show.

Sam Klein went to New You to undergo his procedure
Sam Klein went to New You to undergo his procedure. Picture: Youtube/New You Harley Street

“It’s just that constant worrying, ‘did you get that photo of me where I’m on that side of my face’” Sam stated prior to his surgery

He opens up about how much “dread” he has when he thinks about getting married one day and getting caught photographed down the aisle at a “bad angle.”

The video shows the “reshape” procedure he planned to undergo which included flattening the curve on the bridge of his nose.

The footage then jumped to ten days later where Sam returned to the clinic for a check-up, the removal of his splint and the removal of his stitches.

Sam Klein reportedly underwent an ultrasonic rhinoplasty
Sam Klein reportedly underwent an ultrasonic rhinoplasty. Picture: Youtube/New You Harley Street

“Oh, I’m so happy. So happy I feel like I need to celebrate. Jesus Christ,” he exclaimed whilst looking at his new silhouette in the mirror.

Just eight weeks later, Sam showed off his healed nose to the camera, saying “The physical change is just one aspect, and then you come to the other side of it and it’s that mental change of just having something that you had a stigma about for your whole life – and now I know for the next 30 years, 60 years, I can just live without that one thing that just always put me off myself."

“I felt like it was holding me back. Now I’ve had it done, it’s honestly from the actual way I look physically and the mental side, just I’m free. I feel free. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Love is Blind UK: Sam
Love is Blind UK: Sam. Picture: Netflix

Sam continued, “For me, it’s changed everything, I can walk into places anywhere and just feel comfortable. I don’t feel like everyone’s looking at me from an angle where I’m feeling uncomfortable."

So what procedure did Sam actually undertake? Well on the New You Clinic website, Sam’s procedure is used to promote their ultrasonic rhinoplasty.

The website described the procedure as one that “uses ultrasonic energy emitted from a specially designed handpiece to precisely sculpt the bones of the nose without causing any damage to the soft tissues. This means increased precision, less swelling and a faster recovery.”

