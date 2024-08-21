Love Is Blind UK Will Return For Season 2

Love is Blind UK is returning for season 2. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK will return for season 2, hosts Matt and Emma Willis have confirmed.

Love is Blind UK has been a huge success after the iconic dating show was given the British treatment, hosted by showbiz couple Matt and Emma Willis.

And just as the final two episodes dropped, showing whether the likes of Freddie and Cat, Nicole and Benaiah and Maria and Tom got married after all, Netflix confirmed Love is Blind UK will get season 2.

“We have got some news for you,” Matt said in a video shared by Netflix, “Yep, we’ve not been able to stop feeling the feels, so we are bringing another dose of love!”

Emma added: "That's right, Love Is Blind UK will be back on your screens, returning for season 2 next year!"

Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

"We've seen your tweets, your comments, and all the chats from season 1, and we can't wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods," Matt continued.

Emma rounded off the video: “Get ready to fall back in love with love again and find out whether love is truly blind.”

Love is Blind UK: Steven and Sabrina. Picture: Netflix

When is Love is Blind UK season 2 coming out?

Love is Blind UK season 2 hasn't been given a release date just yet, but given how long it takes for the experiment to be filmed, it might not be until the end of 2024 that the new season comes out.

It comes after the Netflix dating show became a huge success as fans followed the likes of Ollie and Demi, Sabrina and Steven and Jasmine and Bobby after they met in the pods and got engaged having never physically met.

After that, each of the couples went on a honeymoon to Corfu before moving in together in a flat in London and meeting each other’s friends and families all before walking down the aisle.

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah and Nicole. Picture: Netflix

The weddings are legally binding so that the contestants took the experiment seriously, meaning if they say ‘I do’ they’re married in real life.

The final two episodes came out on Wednesday 21st August, finally showing viewers who did and did not commit to their marriages after getting engaged sight unseen.

The reunion episode will air on Monday 26th August, showing a more up to date catch up between the contestants and where their relationships stand now.

