Love Is Blind UK Will Return For Season 2

21 August 2024, 12:53 | Updated: 21 August 2024, 13:06

Love is Blind UK is returning for season 2
Love is Blind UK is returning for season 2. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK will return for season 2, hosts Matt and Emma Willis have confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love is Blind UK has been a huge success after the iconic dating show was given the British treatment, hosted by showbiz couple Matt and Emma Willis.

And just as the final two episodes dropped, showing whether the likes of Freddie and Cat, Nicole and Benaiah and Maria and Tom got married after all, Netflix confirmed Love is Blind UK will get season 2.

“We have got some news for you,” Matt said in a video shared by Netflix, “Yep, we’ve not been able to stop feeling the feels, so we are bringing another dose of love!”

Emma added: "That's right, Love Is Blind UK will be back on your screens, returning for season 2 next year!"

Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK
Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

"We've seen your tweets, your comments, and all the chats from season 1, and we can't wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods," Matt continued.

Emma rounded off the video: “Get ready to fall back in love with love again and find out whether love is truly blind.”

Love is Blind UK: Steven and Sabrina
Love is Blind UK: Steven and Sabrina. Picture: Netflix

When is Love is Blind UK season 2 coming out?

Love is Blind UK season 2 hasn't been given a release date just yet, but given how long it takes for the experiment to be filmed, it might not be until the end of 2024 that the new season comes out.

It comes after the Netflix dating show became a huge success as fans followed the likes of Ollie and Demi, Sabrina and Steven and Jasmine and Bobby after they met in the pods and got engaged having never physically met.

After that, each of the couples went on a honeymoon to Corfu before moving in together in a flat in London and meeting each other’s friends and families all before walking down the aisle.

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah and Nicole
Love is Blind UK: Benaiah and Nicole. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind UK set to return for a second season

The weddings are legally binding so that the contestants took the experiment seriously, meaning if they say ‘I do’ they’re married in real life.

The final two episodes came out on Wednesday 21st August, finally showing viewers who did and did not commit to their marriages after getting engaged sight unseen.

The reunion episode will air on Monday 26th August, showing a more up to date catch up between the contestants and where their relationships stand now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Ashley Park opens up about filming Emily in Paris season 4 after critical septic shock left her hospitalised

Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Says Season 4 Filming Was 'Taxing' After Septic Shock Health Scare
Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 comes out on 12th September

Why Is There Only 5 Episodes Of Emily In Paris Season 4?

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

Does Alfie leave Emily in Paris? What happened to him?

Does Alfie Leave Emily In Paris Season 4? Lucien Laviscount Teases Return

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts spoke out against Tommy in 2019 and 2020

Who Is Millie Roberts? Tommy Fury's Ex Who Warned Molly-Mae He'd 'Cheat'

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Love Island's Grace and Reuben have gone their separate ways

Love Island Couple Break Up Over 'Long Distance' Struggles

Love Island

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 release date: Here's when the final five episodes drop on Netflix

When Does Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 3?

Who Will Play Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4? Yerin Ha Reportedly Cast In Lead Role

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits