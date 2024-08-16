5 Facts On Maria From Love Is Blind UK Including Age, Job, Ethnicity & More

Get to know Love Is Blind's Maria. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Maria From Love Is Blind? Everything you need to know about Maria, who got engaged to Tom, including her age, job, ethnicity and more.

Love Is Blind UK, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, has the hopeless romantic reality TV fans in a chokehold as 30 singles hope to find true love from the confines of a pod.

One of the singles who has caught the viewers attention is Maria, who *spoiler alert* got engaged to PR and advertising consultant Tom.

So as you sit tight for new episodes here are all the facts you need on Maria from Love Is Blind UK.

Maria and Tom on Love Is Blind: UK. Picture: Netflix

How old is Maria from Love Is Blind UK?

The Love Is Blind UK star is a 30 year old who hails from Southampton.

Husband Tom is 38, something Maria said originally made her think they wouldn't be on the same page but was surprised to see his silly side matched hers.

What is Maria's job?

Maria works as a make up artist and lash technician, which has been a talking point on the show.

Tom, who she got engaged to on the show, told her he'd been judgemental about her career. Maria replied: "I find it bizarre, that people might judge me based on what I do for work and build up a picture about me. I think that's really stupid."

"Yeah, when I heard that, I did," Tom admitted. "I was a little bit judgmental when I first heard what you did. I can be a bit judgy at times."

Maria is a make up artist. Picture: Instagram

What ethnicity is Maria from Love is Blind UK?

Maria is Moroccan and according to Netflix's Tudum dating is largely frowned upon in "Maria's religious Moroccan community".

They explained: "But she's ready to put herself first, especially after losing her 'role model' father."

Is Maria religious?

Maria has spoken about being of Muslim faith on the show and has said her faith is important to her.

According to Google, 99% of the Moroccan population follows the Islamic faith, Maria is flexible about aspects of her faith but has said on the show that she wants her husband to be a traditional “provider”.

Maria is on season one of Love Is Blind: UK. Picture: Instagram

What is Maria's Instagram?

You can find Maria @mariabenkh on Instagram. She shares snippets of her life on there, plus a link to her make up account. Oh and fans might have even noticed a ring on her page...

