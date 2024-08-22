Are Bobby And Jasmine Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

Are Jasmine and Bobby from Love Is Blind UK still together? Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Bobby and Jasmine made it to the weddings on Love is Blind UK in 2024, but are they still together now after the show?

Love is Blind UK has seen huge success with its first season as viewers enjoyed following the journey of couples; Ollie and Demi, Sabrina and Steven, Cat and Freddie, Tom and Maria, Nicole and Benaiah and of course Bobby and Jasmine as they fell in love before our eyes.

Jasmine and Bobby’s story had been a wholesome one, as they connected emotionally and helped one another overcome past traumas, but Jasmine’s protective mother was a small bump at the end of the road.

Despite her mum eventually coming around by the time of the wedding, did Bobby and Jasmine make it after the show? Are Bobby and Jasmine still together? Where are they now? Here’s what we know.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead!

Jasmine and Bobby got married on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Are Bobby and Jasmine from Love is Blind UK still together?

Bobby and Jasmine ended on a high note during their wedding episode and while we won’t know for sure whether the pair made it after filming until the reunion episode airs, through sheer speculation, we're going to go out on a limb and say they’re doing just fine.

Not only do the pair follow each other on Instagram but the nature of the posts being uploaded, especially by Jasmine, seems to indicate there is still a lot of love between the two.

For example, Jasmine recently uploaded a video to her TikTok where she reacted to her televised wedding to Bobby and from just re-watching it, Jasmine began to cry what appeared to be tears of joy.

If they had broken up, those would certainly be a different types of tears falling from her eyes.

Jasmine from Love Is Blind UK reacts to her show wedding

The couple’s biggest hurdle during the show was Jasmine’s mother who had her doubts about Bobby’s relationship history and whether the pair were right for one another.

“She thinks I like Bobby more than he likes me and then she has concerns in regards to his job at the moment. She thinks that he can’t provide for his family,” Jasmine revealed on the show, “She’s my mom, so of course I’m going to take what she has to say into consideration.”

Ultimately, Jasmine chose to follow her gut and marry Bobby, stating, “I respect my mom. I respect her opinion. As much as I love her, ultimately it’s my decision to make and I’m really happy.”

No one could deny how happy Jasmine looked on her wedding day, not even her mother who tearily admitted, "There were worries but they look so happy together. My God, I can't stop crying."

Bobby and Jasmine met on Love is Blind UK 2024. Picture: Netflix

Where is Bobby from Love is Blind UK now?

Bobby seems to be adjusting to life now that he’s a local celebrity. After reuniting with the cast and crew in London earlier in the month to film the show’s reunion, Bobby’s not been too open on his socials about what he’s been up to just yet.

Solely posting clips, images and edits of the show (a positive sign that he and Jasmine are still together!), will the reality star go back to his jet setter life as a luxury shopping guide that saw him travel all over the planet?

Or will his newfound success in the music industry, after Love is Blind showcased and played his track ‘Body of a Dancer’ at the end of the season, see him stay in one place to focus on his music career and hopefully his wife?

Where is Jasmine from Love is Blind UK now?

Jasmine was a mental health nurse before joining the show and in a Q&A hosted on her Instagram, she revealed she had gone back to doing the work she loved.

When asked by a fan to talk more about her work, she responded by writing, “I work as a local nurse in mental health wards all over London.”

“I don’t have a specific speciality as I have experience working in all sectors within mental health: Eating Disorders, OCD, Personality Disorder, drug and alcohol addiction, Psychosis, Children and Adolescent mental health services, learning difficulties, dementia - You name it!”

Jasmine revealed to her fans that she's back to working as a locum nurse. Picture: Instagram: @thejaycee_

“I love working in the inpatient setting as I love the journey setting patients being admitted in their acute stages and supporting them throughout their journey up until discharge.”

She also posted a short video of herself wearing her nurse scrubs and posing with some medical items to show a fan that she was indeed back at work.

