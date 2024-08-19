Are Tom And Maria From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud partnered up in Love Is Blind UK 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

With the final episodes about to drop, fans have questioned whether Tom Stroud and Maria Benkh are still together after Love is Blind UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix’s first season of Love is Blind UK has set a new global standard for excellent reality television.

Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, the final set of episodes will drop on the 21st of August with the reunion soon to follow.

Amongst the final couples; Jasmine and Bobby, Demi and Ollie, Nicole and Benaiah, and Catherine and Freddie, fans have eagerly awaited to see what comes of favourites Tom Stroud and Maria Benkh.

The pair connected quickly over the first four episodes of the show, however, Maria's cultural background has her wanting a traditional type of relationship, where her husband would also be a provider.

So was Tom able to overcome his hesitations about these financial terms? Are Tom and Maria still together after the show? Here’s what we know.

Maria and Tom connected early in the season. Picture: Netflix

Are Tom and Maria still together?

It’s not confirmed whether Tom and Maria are still together as production for Love is Blind has managed to keep everyone’s lips sealed.

With their final episodes coming up in the latter half of August, we can only speculate until then. Both Tom and Maria follow one another on Instagram which can be seen as an excellent starting point, this points towards the fact that they are still together, or at least on friendly terms.

But one Instagram post from the 13th of August has caught our eye. Tom posted a clip from the moment he first saw Maria on the show with his own eyes, on Instagram.

He captioned the moment, “One of the most beautiful moments of my entire life. And I'm wearing lipstick.”

Now if they weren’t together, would Tom still be calling that memory “one of the most beautiful moments” of his “entire life”? Probably not.

Fans have been rooting for Maria and Tom as the pair seemed to have established healthy roots for a solid relationship from the start.

The pair bonded over their unique sense of humour as well as the loss of their fathers, where Maria lost hers in 2020 and Tom’s own father left when he was still very young.

Love is Blind's Maria is looking for a 'provider' husband. Picture: Netflix

During the show, Tom revealed to Maria, “I genuinely feel like I’m most myself with you.”

Maria also opened up and admitted to Tom, “I have never pictured my life with someone until I met you. I have never felt like this with anyone… You are absolutely amazing, I have never felt so sure about anyone.”

But doubts crept in as the pair squabbled over finances. Has Tom proven himself not to be the traditional provider Maria is looking for or have they found balance and are still happily in love?

We’ll have to wait and see.

Tom has recently travelled to Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: Instagram: @stroudtom

Where is Tom from Love Is Blind UK now?

Tom has described himself as “Colin Firth, if you bought him from Temu” on his Instagram and our favourite budget Colin seems to have continued his exciting and comfortable life since leaving the show.

Tom recently travelled to Lisbon, Portugal. He's been seen hanging out with hosts of the Love is Blind Emma and Matt Willis and in general, has posted about happily spending time with family and friends since filming wrapped.

He doesn’t appear to have uploaded an excessive amount to social media, which tells us that he’s not about to embark on a journey to become an influencer- even though as a PR executive, he certainly has the credentials.

Maria is back at home in Southampton. Picture: Instagram: mariabenkh

Where is Maria from Love Is Blind UK now?

Maria has gone back home to Southampton and has continued to work as a make-up artist and lash technician.

Whilst her professional Instagram account @mariamakiage hasn’t posted any new content in five weeks, the website to book Maria’s services is open and available for bookings.

Maria appears to be happy and thriving at home since filming the series, as she’s made multiple posts about getting dolled up and enjoying Southampton's night life.

But does Maria just enjoy going out? Or is she newly single and hitting the town?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.