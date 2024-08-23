Love Is Blind’s Bobby Has A Surprising Past As This Celebrity Lookalike

Bobby starred in Love Is Blind UK in 2024. Picture: Netflix/Instagram: @bobbyj4k

By Tiasha Debray

Bobby from Love is Blind UK used to work as a Lewis Hamilton lookalike before starring in the hit dating show.

Love is Blind UK had us falling for six incredible couples as we watched the likes of Cat and Freddie, Tom and Maria, Sabrina and Steven, Ollie and Demi, Nicole and Benaiah and of course, Jasmine and Bobby slowly fall in love.

But fans took an extra liking to Bobby and Jasmine for their chemistry, drama-free attitude and authentic connection. As the Netflix show draws to a close, the reunion episode has been filmed and will be ready to air in the last week of August.

So whilst they said ‘I do’ to one another, the reunion will confirm whether the pair managed to make it work in the outside world. After all, Bobby’s past had already caused some trouble for the two, his music career aside, another surprising past job has come to light.

Jasmine and Bobby got married on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Fans online have found old footage of Bobby on Ian Wright’s ‘Moneyball’, a gameshow that ran from 2021 to 2023 on British television.

In the footage, Ian brings attention to the fact that Bobby has some physical similarities to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton to which Bobby responded, "I used to work as a Lewis Hamilton lookalike."

It’s become more and more apparent that Bobby has lived a full and interesting life and whilst this job comes as a surprise, we have a feeling that Jasmine will be okay with this tidbit from his past.

Fans online have noticed that Bobby has a resemblance to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Instagram: @bobbyj4k, Getty

This time it’s got nothing to do with him sexily dancing with other women on camera like his music video for ‘Body of a Dancer’ showcased and it was this music video that had Jasmine’s old insecurities bubble up.

However, Bobby was quick to reassure his on-screen partner that she had nothing to worry about and his assuredness had the nation fall in love with him.

On the 2021 episode of Moneyball that Bobby appeared in, he even managed to win an exciting £31, 000 which could be a lovely little nest egg for him and Jasmine if they were to start their lives together.

But the comparison to Lewis Hamilton seems to have divided fans online with some agreeing with the physical similarities, one writing, “Totally Lewis Hamilton hahahhaha” on a Reddit thread discussing the topic.

Another wrote, “Yes, absolutely. It's the top half of his face and then the way he styles himself. Like, if you told me he was Lewis' little brother, I'd have no problem believing you.”

A third commenter somehow saw him as a combination of two celebrities, writing, “Lewis Hamilton’s face on Munya Chawawa’s head.”

Fans are divided over Bobby's resemblance to Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Instagram: @bobbyj4k

But for as many who see the similarities between Bobby and Lewis, there are just as many that don’t.

One commenter wrote, “ Very slightly, but I'd say no,” whilst a second wrote, “First thing I said to my wife when I saw him was "budget Lewis Hamilton". He even has the exact same weird English-American accent.”

But one sassy fan especially couldn’t abide by the comparisons being made and simply wrote, “Love is blind and so are you.”

