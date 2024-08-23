Who Is Cat From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Instagram, Previous TV Shows & More

Catherine Richards starred in Love is Blind UK in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @_catherinerichards_

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Love Is Blind UK's Catherine, including her age, job, Instagram and what we know about her time in the TV reality show Ibiza Weekender.

Love Is Blind has reached the UK and season one is not disappointing. Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the show sees 30 singles looking for love from inside a pod.

Over the last month, we've intently watched Benaiah and Nicole, Ollie and Demi, Jasmine and Bobby, Tom and Maria, Steven and Sabrina and last, but not least, Freddie and Cat slowly fall in and out of love.

Sadly despite the intensity of their connection, Freddie brutally said ‘I do not’ after Cat said ‘I do’ during their wedding episode. But even though the pair decided not to continue their relationship, we want to know everything there is to know about Cat.

Here's everything you need to know about Love is Blind UK’s Catherine, including her age, job, Instagram and what other TV shows you might have seen her from.

Love is Blind UK's Freddie and Catherine. Picture: Netflix

What is Cat from Love Is Blind UK's job?

Before starring in Love is Blind UK, Cat worked as a dental nurse and also spent time teaching children with Down’s Syndrome how to swim.

This was something she connected with Freddie over as his older brother, whom he is incredibly close with, has Down’s Syndrome.

But she seems to be a woman of many trades because her Instagram also suggests she’s a dancer and performer with an email link available for bookings.

Catherine originally comes from Jersey in the Channel Islands. Picture: Instagram: _catherinerichards_

How old is Cat from Love Is Blind UK?

Catherine is now 30 years old however she was 29 when filming for the show was happening.

Cat turned 30 in the first week of May 2024 which makes her star sign a Taurus, and with Freddie being a Capricorn, the two signs are actually very compatible with one another.

Catherine turned 30 years old in 2024. Picture: Instagram: _catherinerichards_

Has Cat from Love Is Blind UK been on TV before?

A number of the cast from Love is Blind UK have been on other shows in the past and Cat is no expectation.

Fans quickly discovered why her face was so familiar when they recognised her from ITV2’s show Ibiza Weekender.

You can find her episode in season five, episode nine and the episode synopsis reads, “There's a fresh face in the hotel as David's new recruit Nicola joins the team. Callum is faced with a tough test when old flame Catherine arrives as a guest.”

Unfortunately, Cat’s time on the show portrayed her in a negative light, with many fans labelling her a ‘psycho ex-girlfriend’ type after she arrived in Ibiza to try to win Callum back.

Catherine featured in Ibiza Weekender in 2016. Picture: Instagram: @_catherinerichards_

Is Cat from Love Is Blind UK adopted?

Cat confirmed she was adopted when she spoke about it on Love is Blind.

“Growing up I was like, ‘Oh, it never really bothered me,’ and then as I got later 20s, I was like looking in the mirror, and obviously I was just like, ‘Who am I?’” she opened up to Freddie, “And I always see families and what they look like. And I never really knew what I looked like.”

Cat went on to share that the fact that she was adopted had affected her dating life as she found it difficult to find a man who understood the extent to which the adoption shaped her as a person and affected her life.

What is Cat from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram?

Catherine or Cat’s Instagram handle is @_catherinerichards_ and you should give her a follow if you enjoy glam make-up, fashion and all-around influencer vibes.

