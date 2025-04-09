The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood feared HBO thought she was 'too ugly' for the show

Aimee lou Wood opens up about feeling worried HBO didn't think she was right for The White Lotus. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

Creator Mike White apparently 'fought' for Aimee to play Chelsea in season 3 and she grew worried that HBO didn't want her.

I think we can all agree on one thing: Aimee Lou Wood was one of the best parts about The White Lotus season 3.

In a cast full of incredible actors and standout performances, BAFTA-winning British star and Sex Education icon Aimee truly shines as this season's optimistic queen, Chelsea.

Aimee herself is a self-confessed White Lotus stan and was over the moon when she was cast in the show. However, in a new interview with GQ Hype, Aimee's now candidly opened up about how a comment from a producer made her question her own talent and worry about whether she was 'beautiful' enough to be part of the show.

Mike White apparently had to 'fight' HBO to cast Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3. Picture: Getty

Discussing the moment that filled her head with doubt, dropped by a producer after the very first week of filming, Aimee said: "Someone told me how much Mike had fought for me. They said, 'It had to be you, no matter what HBO said.'

"It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: 'HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I'm ugly. Mike had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’” Aimee added with a laugh. “That was the thing that was in my head.”

The comment made her worry she was "weird", but as the profile notes, that exact quality is what Mike White had recognised in her, making her perfect to portray Chelsea as he hoped the character would be played.

Aimee Lou Wood was worried she wasn't 'attractive' enough for The White Lotus following a producer's comment. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the profile, Aimee also commented on the "obsession" surrounding her teeth – a conversation that has dominated headlines about her over the past few weeks.

"It makes me really happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit,” she said. “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising.”

"And, I have to go there… I don’t know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance.”

