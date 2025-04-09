MAFS UK's Amy reveals heartbreaking reason why she got face surgery

9 April 2025, 15:55

MAFS UK's Amy has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery after the show.
MAFS UK's Amy has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery after the show. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Amy Kenyon has opened up about the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery on her face after leaving MAFS UK.

Amy Kenyon certainly made an impact when she joined the cast of Married at First Sight UK last year as a late arrival with her then-husband Luke.

While things maybe didn't go exactly as she hoped while on the show, Amy made a lasting impression on viewers with her iconic rejection of Luke at final vows - aka when she wore all black to 'mourn' the end of their relationship.

But now it's been over a month since the reunion aired and, in a candid new interview, Amy has opened up about the heartbreaking impact the show had on her self-esteem.

She confessed that after receiving countless messages criticising her appearance while on the show, she decided to fly out to Turkey to have cosmetic surgery.

Amy revealed the heartbreaking reason she had cosmetic surgery after MAFS UK.
Amy revealed the heartbreaking reason she had cosmetic surgery after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

It marks the second time Amy has undergone a cosmetic transformation since leaving the dating experiment, as she revealed back in November that she had decided to get her lip filler dissolved due to comments on the size of her lips.

Speaking to the tabloids, Amy got emotional as she admitted her insecurities were "through the roof" after receiving criticism about her appearance from trolls online.

Amy flew out to Turkey to have a canthopexy - a procedure that tightens the outer corner of the lower eyelid, which is typically used to achieve a more almond shaped eye.

Explaining her reasons for getting the procedure, Amy said: “My insecurities are just through the roof. I'm so sad. It's been very rough.

“On just one post I had more than three hundred people just saying absolutely disgusting things about me, going in about my jaw.

Amy was paired up with Luke on MAFS UK.
Amy was paired up with Luke on MAFS UK. . Picture: Channel 4

She continued: “I've got no filler in my jaw, what can I do about it? And I don't know, when I saw that, it just sort of made me feel like I need to do something about this.”

Amy confessed that, while she hoped the new procedure would put an end to the criticism, she was also “petrified” people would find out she had the surgery.

When Amy’s season on MAFS started to air, she said despite having felt beautiful while filming the show, her social media quickly became full of horrible comments about her looks.

“Everyone was calling me fake, saying really nasty things about me, calling me a man, saying I look 60,” she said.

For the reunion in February, Amy had her lip filler dissolved in the hope it would put a stop to the insults, but unfortunately they carried on.

Now, the MAFS star is hoping that her latest procedure will help silence trolls for good, but she warned that, if they still continue after this, her next stop might be chin surgery.

Amy recently also shared a video following her surgery to talk about another procedure she had while in Turkey to remove her breast implants.

She said she had them removed due to concerns about them causing cancer as she urged other women to check which kind they have.

