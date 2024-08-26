Who Is Natasha From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram & More

26 August 2024

Natasha starred on Love Is Blind UK in 2024
Natasha starred on Love Is Blind UK in 2024. Picture: Netflix/ Instagram: @tashwaters

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Love Is Blind UK's Natasha, from her age, job, and Instagram to her health journey.

Love Is Blind UK’s first season has surpassed expectations. Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the nation couldn’t look away as we watched 30 singles try to find love without any clue what the people they were flirting to looked like.

Over the month of August, we've watched couples Benaiah and Nicole, Ollie and Demi, Jasmine and Bobby, Tom and Maria, Steven and Sabrina and Freddie and Cat slowly fall in and out of love, but what about the fascinating people that were rejected along the way?

Most important of which is the beautiful Natasha Waters who was unlucky in love in the Netflix dating show when she caught feelings for Tom who, whilst torn, ultimately picked Maria to leave the pods with.

Here's everything you need to know about Love is Blind UK’s Natasha, including her age, job, Instagram, weight loss and more.

Natasha worked as a career coordinator prior to the show
Natasha worked as a career coordinator prior to the show. Picture: Instagram: @tashwaters

What is Natasha from Love Is Blind UK's job?

Natasha was a careers coordinator before starring in Love Is Blind UK and it seems like life has gone on as usual for her after her stint on the show.

But in a move that speaks volumes to her intelligence, Natasha found a passion for coding and taught herself how to code in her spare time.

Natasha made a connection with Tom in the pods
Natasha made a connection with Tom in the pods. Picture: Instagram: @tashwaters

How old is Natasha from Love Is Blind UK?

Natasha was born in 1991 and is 32 years old and the reality star is a Virgo.

Even though things didn’t work out with Tom in the show, it was probably for the best with him being an Aquarius, they would work better as friends than in a romantic relationship.

Natasha's last relationship ended during the global pandemic
Natasha's last relationship ended during the global pandemic. Picture: Instagram: @tashwaters

What has Natasha said about her weight loss?

Natasha opened up on the show about her previous relationship which ended after five years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After such an emotional event in her life, Natasha decided she wanted to go through a journey of self-improvement and transformation.

After taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle and fitness, Tash transformed both mentally and physically.

After Tom picked Maria and Natasha left the social experiment, she said, “Walking out of this experiment, I always felt like I spent so long building up my confidence. I feel like a long time like I have had very little.”

“Doesn’t matter what I look like. I know I’ve got a good heart.”

What is Natasha from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram?

You can find Natasha on Instagram under the handle @tashwaters where she’s posting cute outfits and sharing the good times she’s having with her girlfriends. It’s all very wholesome.

