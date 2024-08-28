When Was Love Is Blind UK Filmed?

28 August 2024, 15:31

Love Is Blind UK is hosted by married couple Matt and Emma Willis
Love Is Blind UK is hosted by married couple Matt and Emma Willis. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Now that all the episodes have been released, we bet you're wondering, 'When was Love Is Blind UK filmed?' Here's your answer.

Love Is Blind has been keeping all of us reality TV fans seated and fed with the first ever UK edition of the show hosted by Matt and Emma Willis.

Season one led us along the blossoming love stories of Maria and Tom, Benaiah and Nicole, Ollie and Demi, Catherine and Freddie, Steven and Sabrina, and Jasmine and Bobby.

Although the reunion episode was filmed earlier on in the month before airing on August 26th 2024, the actual season was filmed much earlier.

Benaiah and Nicole at the Love is Blind UK reunion
Benaiah and Nicole at the Love is Blind UK reunion. Picture: Netflix

When was Love Is Blind UK filmed?

The experiment was filmed around a year before it aired on Netflix on August 7th.

So, from what the cast have said and what we already know they filmed around August/September 2023.

On the day of the series finale screening (August 23rd 2024), Sharlotte - who is currently dating Ollie - posted that it was "exactly a year to the day that I left the experiment".

Sabrina and Steven on their Love Is Blind UK wedding day
Sabrina and Steven on their Love Is Blind UK wedding day. Picture: Netflix

Now that it's one year on from the experiment and now all the episodes, including the reunion, are out in the world, couples like Beniah and Sam and Bobby and Jasmine are nearing their very first anniversary wedding.

And, since Love is Blind UK has just been confirmed for season 2 we can predict that filming for that is already underway.

It's also likely that they have returned to the same filming location. The 'pods' were located in Stockholm, Sweden and then the post-pod honeymoons were set in the warm Greek Island, Corfu.

