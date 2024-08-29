Love Is Blind UK’s Steven Addresses Inviting His Ex-Girlfriend To Wedding With Sabrina

Steven has denied his ex-girlfriend was invited to his wedding to Sabrina. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK star Steven has responded to ex-wife Sabrina’s claims he invited an ex-girlfriend to their wedding.

Love is Blind UK star Sabrina is opening up about her split from husband Steven now that the experiment has ended and aired on Netflix, revealing at the reunion they broke up after 86 days.

Following their split, they’ve respectively been sharing insights into their relationship, with Sabrina claiming in one recent interview on IGV that Steven invited his ex-girlfriend to their wedding. However, he’s since denied this was the case.

"Steven bought his ex-girlfriend to our wedding," Sabrina said. "I didn't get to speak to her, I introduced myself."

Steven soon denied the claims separately this week, saying the person he invited was someone he’d been on a few dates with but became a friend.

Sabrina and Steven from Love is Blind UK have split. Picture: Netflix

He told Cosmopolitan UK: "It was someone who I went on a few dates with a couple of years ago that didn't materialise into anything other than a friendship.

”I consulted with Sabrina on the whole wedding list, as couples do before any invites were sent out, so I'm surprised she said this."

Steven and Sabrina are seeking an annulment after getting married last year on the experiment, after the long distance put a strain on their relationship despite going from strength to strength while they lived together in London for the show.

At the reunion, Sabrina told Steven she didn’t feel like he respected her and claimed that once they left the experiment he didn’t seem as committed as she was, flying to London seven times while he only flew to Belfast twice.

Love is Blind UK: Steven and Sabrina. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Capital, Sabrina told us: “I married him based on words and what we’d spoken about and promises we’d made before we moved back into the real word, and unfortunately a lot of that did not translate back in the real world."

Sabrina said she'd 'tried her best to make it work' and even got 'Mrs Smith' engraved on a Dior bag, adding:"If that doesn't tell you anything about my commitment... I was fully in it, I was fully committed."

The director of marketing said she felt Steven 'didn't treat her like a partner', explaining at the reunion that she felt she put more into the relationship than him and so she chose herself.

She then explained how the breakdown of their marriage, and the fact the start of their relationship had played out on TV took its toll on her, especially as she anticipated the show coming out to the public.

Sabrina and Steven set to meet again at Love Is Blind: UK reunion

"After that it was really difficult for me because I had to process what I’d lost and that also this was going to be on TV for everyone to watch and you’re going through a marriage breakdown with the world watching. And that was really difficult for me to comprehend.

"I had a lot of guilt on myself for saying yes. I was like, 'you’re an idiot for saying yes I should have known better'. I ended up with diagnosed depression, I was put on anxiety medication for the first time in my life, I wasn’t sleeping, had really bad insomnia. I isolated myself from my friends because I was too embarrassed. One of my bridesmaids I didn’t even tell [about the breakup] until May because I was just so embarrassed."

She added that after a lot of therapy she's 'doing okay' and is in a 'good place' after spending time on herself and starting her new business.

