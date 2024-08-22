Where Is The Wedding Venue On Love Is Blind UK?

The Love is Blind: UK weddings take pace at a venue in the North East. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

The weddings on Love is Blind UK take place at a stunning venue, here’s where it is.

All of the weddings on Love is Blind UK may not go completely as planned for all the contestants who got into couples, but there’s one thing that can’t be denied and that’s how beautiful the wedding venue is.

All of the engaged couples; Demi and Ollie, Freddie and Cat, Sabina and Steven, Bobby and Jasmine, Benaiah and Nicole and Tom and Maria walked down the aisle at the same wedding venue on different days, as they decided whether to get married for real or go their separate ways.

There were some shock outcomes as a result, with not all the couples both agreeing on ‘I do’, fallouts we'll hear more about at the reunion. While some were left walking back down the aisle hand in hand, others were left storming away from the altar and being chauffeured away from the dreamy wedding venue, a huge Manor House surrounded by acres of land.

But where is the Love is Blind UK wedding venue? Here’s what you need to know.

The Love is Blind: UK weddings take place at Wynyard Hall. Picture: Netflix

Where is the wedding venue in Love is Blind: UK?

The wedding venue used on Love is Blind UK is Wynyard Hall, in Billingham, County Durham.

The history of the property is surrounded by royalty, aristocracy and art. On the Hall’s website, their story explains: “For generations, thanks to the considerable social and political influence of the Londonderry family and their circle of friends, Wynyard performed an important role on the world stage, playing host to royalty, aristocrats, politicians, diplomats, artists and writers.”

These days, the venue is used as a wedding venue but guests can also stay for a short break as they have two restaurants, a spa and stunning gardens which are adorned with 3000 David Austen Roses. They also have a farm shop and a cafe.

Six couples walked down the aisle on Love is Blind: UK. Picture: Netflix

Where is Love is Blind: UK filmed?

Over the course of the experiment, Love is Blind UK is filmed in multiple locations. The first stage, as the contestants get to know each other in the pods, was filmed in Stockholm, where Netflix re-used the set built for Love is Blind: Sweden.

For the honeymoons, the couples visited Corfu, Greece and stayed in Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa, a five star retreat.

When they returned to the UK, each of the couples moved into a flat of their own in Camden, London, as the capital is the base for much of the meet-ups and date nights.

Love is Blind: UK's weddings take place at a dreamy location. Picture: Netflix

Are the weddings on Love is Blind: UK real?

The Love is Blind: UK weddings are legally binding, so that the contestants took their decision to commit to a partner seriously.

Love Is Blind US producer Chris Coelen confirmed to Bustle the American version of the show is the same: "If they choose to get married, yes, it's a legally binding marriage."

This means if they choose to split further down the line, they either have to divorce or try and get an annulment.

