Where Is The Wedding Venue On Love Is Blind UK?

22 August 2024, 12:46

The Love is Blind: UK weddings take pace at a venue in the North East
The Love is Blind: UK weddings take pace at a venue in the North East. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

The weddings on Love is Blind UK take place at a stunning venue, here’s where it is.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All of the weddings on Love is Blind UK may not go completely as planned for all the contestants who got into couples, but there’s one thing that can’t be denied and that’s how beautiful the wedding venue is.

All of the engaged couples; Demi and Ollie, Freddie and Cat, Sabina and Steven, Bobby and Jasmine, Benaiah and Nicole and Tom and Maria walked down the aisle at the same wedding venue on different days, as they decided whether to get married for real or go their separate ways.

There were some shock outcomes as a result, with not all the couples both agreeing on ‘I do’, fallouts we'll hear more about at the reunion. While some were left walking back down the aisle hand in hand, others were left storming away from the altar and being chauffeured away from the dreamy wedding venue, a huge Manor House surrounded by acres of land.

But where is the Love is Blind UK wedding venue? Here’s what you need to know.

The Love is Blind: UK weddings take place at Wynyard Hall
The Love is Blind: UK weddings take place at Wynyard Hall. Picture: Netflix

Where is the wedding venue in Love is Blind: UK?

The wedding venue used on Love is Blind UK is Wynyard Hall, in Billingham, County Durham.

The history of the property is surrounded by royalty, aristocracy and art. On the Hall’s website, their story explains: “For generations, thanks to the considerable social and political influence of the Londonderry family and their circle of friends, Wynyard performed an important role on the world stage, playing host to royalty, aristocrats, politicians, diplomats, artists and writers.”

These days, the venue is used as a wedding venue but guests can also stay for a short break as they have two restaurants, a spa and stunning gardens which are adorned with 3000 David Austen Roses. They also have a farm shop and a cafe.

Six couples walked down the aisle on Love is Blind: UK
Six couples walked down the aisle on Love is Blind: UK. Picture: Netflix

Where is Love is Blind: UK filmed?

Over the course of the experiment, Love is Blind UK is filmed in multiple locations. The first stage, as the contestants get to know each other in the pods, was filmed in Stockholm, where Netflix re-used the set built for Love is Blind: Sweden.

For the honeymoons, the couples visited Corfu, Greece and stayed in Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa, a five star retreat.

When they returned to the UK, each of the couples moved into a flat of their own in Camden, London, as the capital is the base for much of the meet-ups and date nights.

Love is Blind: UK's weddings take place at a dreamy location
Love is Blind: UK's weddings take place at a dreamy location. Picture: Netflix

Are the weddings on Love is Blind: UK real?

The Love is Blind: UK weddings are legally binding, so that the contestants took their decision to commit to a partner seriously.

Love Is Blind US producer Chris Coelen confirmed to Bustle the American version of the show is the same: "If they choose to get married, yes, it's a legally binding marriage."

This means if they choose to split further down the line, they either have to divorce or try and get an annulment.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love is Blind UK star Jasmine's mum has addressed how she came across on the show

Love Is Blind UK’s Jasmine’s Mum Speaks Out Over Backlash

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel

Five Nights At Freddy's 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot Spoilers And Sequel News

Sabrina and Steven met on Love is Blind UK 2024

Are Steven And Sabrina Still Together From Love Is Blind UK

Mimii and Josh made history as Love Island UK's first black couple to win

Have Love Island’s Mimii And Josh Split?

Love Island

Ollie and Demi got engaged on Love is Blind UK

Are Ollie And Demi From Love Is Blind UK Still Together Now?

It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar Defends Blake Lively And Colleen Hoover Against Backlash

It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar Defends Blake Lively And Colleen Hoover Against Backlash

Kaitlyn Dever was given extra security on The Last Of Us set due to Abby hatred

The Last Of Us' Kaitlyn Dever Had Extra Security On Season 2 Set Because Of Abby Hatred

The Love is Blind UK reunion airs on Monday 26th August

When Is The Love Is Blind UK Reunion 2024? How And When To Watch

Nicole and Benaiah made it to the altar - but are they still together?

Are Nicole And Benaiah Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island's Molly Smith And Tom Clare’s Relationship Timeline - A Closer Look

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits