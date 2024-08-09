Love Is Blind UK Fans Fear One Couple Is Actually Related

Love is Blind UK fans joked Freddie and Catherine could be related. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK viewers are loving the overseas instalment of the dating show, but some people are pointing out two contestants who have connected might actually be related.

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, Love is Blind UK dropped on Netflix to rave reviews as new contestants from the UK take on the iconic pods.

The format sees singletons get to know potential suitors from behind a wall, only meeting face to face once they agree to get engaged, encouraging a deeper connection based on conversation.

Things appeared to be off to a solid start, apart from one couple who split hours after getting engaged, but for another couple, Freddie Powell and Catherine Richards, viewers believe they could potentially be related.

As they got to know each other, sharing their full names and details about their families, they soon realised they had some similarities between their relatives.

Love is Blind UK: Freddie is hoping to find the one. Picture: Netflix

Catherine told Freddie: “My middle name’s Mary…after my gran,” to which he replied: “My nana was called Mary,” causing Catherine to break down in tears after revealing how close she was to her gran.

The similarity didn’t end there though as Catherine added that her grandad was called Bill and Freddie responded: “No, I don’t believe you. I've got goosebumps. Do you know what my grandad was called... Bill!”

Catherine then burst into tears a second time.

“I’m really in shock,” Catherine said of the wild coincidence, while Freddie agreed: “Yeah, I’m really confused.”

Love is Blind UK: Catherine. Picture: Netflix

On X, formerly Twitter, fans had some hilarious reactions to the exchange, wondering whether Freddie and Catherine could be related.

“Crying as if this is destiny lmfao they might be related to each other,” commented one viewer, as another said: “The plot twist I didn’t see coming.”

One person wrote: “Dating your possible cousin—oh Love Is Blind UK you have bewitched me.”

Cat and Freddie unlocked a whole new level of compatibility.



The first drop of Love Is Blind: UK is now playing on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/LNlKjJB6fo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 7, 2024

“They didn’t think maybe they were cousins?!” Said a fourth.

Love is Blind UK is streaming on Netflix now.

