Who Is Sam From Love Is Blind UK? His Age, Job, Instagram & More

Sam from Love is Blind UK was unlucky in love on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix/Sam Klein/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK hopeful Sam had viewers divided as he got to know Nicole and Jasmine in the pods. Who is he, how old is he and what’s Sam’s Instagram?

*Potential Love is Blind UK spoilers ahead*

Love is Blind UK has taken over as our new dating show obsession, filling the Love Island-shaped hole in our lives after it ended in July, and fans are getting to know the likes of funeral director Freddie, sales manager Ollie, head of brand marketing Nicole and product design manager Sam.

Sam Klein began his journey on Love is Blind UK – where single contestants get to know potential suitors from behind a wall – chatting to both Nicole and Jasmine, a mental health nurse.

After Jasmine ended their connection to pursue her connection with Bobby, Sam was visibly crushed when he returned to the men’s living quarters. However, he was quick to say of his other connection with Nicole, “beggars can’t be choosers,” just one of a few comments that gave viewers ‘red flags’.

Viewers are eager to find out more about Sam – here’s everything you need to know including his age, Instagram handle, job and what he said about having a nose job.

Love is Blind UK: Sam was hoping to find 'the one'. Picture: Netflix

What is Sam from Love is Blind UK’s job?

Sam is a product design manager, although he doesn’t go into detail about his job in the scenes showed on Love is Blind UK he does have in his Instagram bio: “Designer for life.”

However, it seems his job has taken him to events like London Fashion Week, which he posted a photo from on Instagram in 2023 to support brand Justin Cassin.

The contestants do get paid for taking part in Love is Blind, but it’s not been confirmed just how much the UK contestants received. In the US, it was reported the cast received between around $1,000 (£800) per week.

Some contestants quit their jobs to take part in the show, while others take extended leave. Given Sam only had a short stint on the show, it’s unlikely he had to quit his job to take part.

Sam proposed to Nicole on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

How old is Sam from Love is Blind UK?

Sam is 31 years old, just two years older than Nicole and Jasmine, who he was getting to know from the start of the experience.

The oldest contestant on the show is PR and Advertising Consultant Tom, 38.

What is Sam from Love is Blind UK’s Instagram?

Sam’s Instagram handle is @sam_klein, where he has over 6k followers and posts mostly about his holidays abroad and nights out with friends.

What has Sam said about having a nose job?

One of the first things Sam told viewers was about what he did to prepare for the show, including hitting the gym more frequently and upping his skincare regime. He also revealed he had a nose job.

Sam said: “I never liked what I saw in the mirror and I have done things to improve my appearance. I did have a nose job, I’ve aways been conscious of certain things. Since I found out about this experiment I came off the dating apps, I trained very hard in the gym, got a new skincare routine. I’m hoping the next wedding I attend will probably be my own.”

Love is Blind UK is streaming now on Netflix.

