Who Is Sam From Love Is Blind UK? His Age, Job, Instagram & More

9 August 2024, 15:27 | Updated: 9 August 2024, 16:30

Sam from Love is Blind UK was unlucky in love on Love is Blind UK
Sam from Love is Blind UK was unlucky in love on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix/Sam Klein/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK hopeful Sam had viewers divided as he got to know Nicole and Jasmine in the pods. Who is he, how old is he and what’s Sam’s Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*Potential Love is Blind UK spoilers ahead*

Love is Blind UK has taken over as our new dating show obsession, filling the Love Island-shaped hole in our lives after it ended in July, and fans are getting to know the likes of funeral director Freddie, sales manager Ollie, head of brand marketing Nicole and product design manager Sam.

Sam Klein began his journey on Love is Blind UK – where single contestants get to know potential suitors from behind a wall – chatting to both Nicole and Jasmine, a mental health nurse.

After Jasmine ended their connection to pursue her connection with Bobby, Sam was visibly crushed when he returned to the men’s living quarters. However, he was quick to say of his other connection with Nicole, “beggars can’t be choosers,” just one of a few comments that gave viewers ‘red flags’.

Viewers are eager to find out more about Sam – here’s everything you need to know including his age, Instagram handle, job and what he said about having a nose job.

Love is Blind UK: Sam was hoping to find 'the one'
Love is Blind UK: Sam was hoping to find 'the one'. Picture: Netflix

What is Sam from Love is Blind UK’s job?

Sam is a product design manager, although he doesn’t go into detail about his job in the scenes showed on Love is Blind UK he does have in his Instagram bio: “Designer for life.”

However, it seems his job has taken him to events like London Fashion Week, which he posted a photo from on Instagram in 2023 to support brand Justin Cassin.

The contestants do get paid for taking part in Love is Blind, but it’s not been confirmed just how much the UK contestants received. In the US, it was reported the cast received between around $1,000 (£800) per week.

Some contestants quit their jobs to take part in the show, while others take extended leave. Given Sam only had a short stint on the show, it’s unlikely he had to quit his job to take part.

Sam proposed to Nicole on Love is Blind UK
Sam proposed to Nicole on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

How old is Sam from Love is Blind UK?

Sam is 31 years old, just two years older than Nicole and Jasmine, who he was getting to know from the start of the experience.

The oldest contestant on the show is PR and Advertising Consultant Tom, 38.

What is Sam from Love is Blind UK’s Instagram?

Sam’s Instagram handle is @sam_klein, where he has over 6k followers and posts mostly about his holidays abroad and nights out with friends.

What has Sam said about having a nose job?

One of the first things Sam told viewers was about what he did to prepare for the show, including hitting the gym more frequently and upping his skincare regime. He also revealed he had a nose job.

Sam said: “I never liked what I saw in the mirror and I have done things to improve my appearance. I did have a nose job, I’ve aways been conscious of certain things. Since I found out about this experiment I came off the dating apps, I trained very hard in the gym, got a new skincare routine. I’m hoping the next wedding I attend will probably be my own.”

Love is Blind UK is streaming now on Netflix.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Durango and Jennifer explained

What Is Durango In The Umbrella Academy? Season 4 Jennifer Plot Explained

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who Is Abigail Hargreeves In Umbrella Academy Season 4? Her Full Backstory Explained

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is braced for hate over final season

The Umbrella Academy Boss Addresses "Hate" Over Season 4's Ending

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

Josh Hartnett stars in new thriller 'Trap'

Josh Hartnett On How ‘Trap’ Concert Scenes Were Really Filmed

Jenna Ortega Says Approaching Everything With "The Confidence Of A White Man" Changed Her Life

Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success
Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party

Two Love Islanders Embroiled In Huge Row At Reunion Party

Love Island

Hunter Schafer opens up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike

Hunter Schafer Explains How Dominic Fike Cheating On Her "Fundamentally Changed Her"

There's already been a split on Love is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Couple Split After Getting Engaged

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Ages, Jobs And More

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits