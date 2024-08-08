Love Is Blind UK Couple Split After Getting Engaged

8 August 2024, 10:30 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 11:34

There's already been a split on Love is Blind UK
There's already been a split on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK’s Nicole and Sam split just after getting engaged, after Nicole felt a ‘bad omen’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first few episodes of Love is Blind UK, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, have landed on Netflix and it was a rollercoaster journey for a few of the couples, including Nicole and Sam, who got engaged having never seen each other in real life after getting to know each other from behind a wall.

After they finally came face to face so Sam could give Nicole her engagement ring, Nicole shocked viewers by calling off their engagement shortly after.

While the other newly-engaged contestants headed off on a luxurious holiday, a honeymoon before their respective weddings planned for four weeks later, Nicole was having doubts.

She told viewers: "Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right.”

Nicole called off her engagement to Sam
Nicole called off her engagement to Sam. Picture: Netflix

Nicole continued: “When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger.

"He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

Love is Blind UK: Sam was hoping to find 'the one'
Love is Blind UK: Sam was hoping to find 'the one'. Picture: Netflix

The couple had both been getting to know other people from within the pods, with Nicole also chatting to Benaiah, who ‘warned’ her Sam ‘wasn’t there for the right reasons’ and Sam getting to know Jasmine, who he was visibly cut up over when she ended their connection.

However, Sam also claimed he felt something was off once he and Nicole came face to face. In a confessional he said: “The doors closed and it was bizarre. I started to feel something was off, something wasn’t right.”

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah
Love is Blind UK: Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

When they came face to face, Nicole said she was being quiet because she felt overwhelmed but Sam continued to tell her, “Trust me.” He also told her before they parted ways: “I think I love you!”

Sam’s love rival Benaiah had previously told Nicole he didn’t think Sam was in the experiment for the right reasons, but she said she believed everything he’d told her from within the pods.

When she ended things with Benaiah, moments after getting engaged to Sam, he returned to the men’s living quarters visibly upset, recalling to the other guys what happened, while Sam was sat metres away telling some of the others about his proposal to Nicole.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Jenna Ortega Says Approaching Everything With "The Confidence Of A White Man" Changed Her Life

Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success
The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party

Two Love Islanders Embroiled In Huge Row At Reunion Party

Love Island

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who Is Abigail Hargreeves In Umbrella Academy Season 4? Her Full Backstory Explained

Hunter Schafer opens up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike

Hunter Schafer Explains How Dominic Fike Cheating On Her "Fundamentally Changed Her"

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Ages, Jobs And More

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

Here's When New Love Is Blind UK Episodes Come Out

Who Will Play Haymitch In The Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

Who Will Play Young Haymitch In Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits