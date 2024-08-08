Love Is Blind UK Couple Split After Getting Engaged

There's already been a split on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK’s Nicole and Sam split just after getting engaged, after Nicole felt a ‘bad omen’.

The first few episodes of Love is Blind UK, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, have landed on Netflix and it was a rollercoaster journey for a few of the couples, including Nicole and Sam, who got engaged having never seen each other in real life after getting to know each other from behind a wall.

After they finally came face to face so Sam could give Nicole her engagement ring, Nicole shocked viewers by calling off their engagement shortly after.

While the other newly-engaged contestants headed off on a luxurious holiday, a honeymoon before their respective weddings planned for four weeks later, Nicole was having doubts.

She told viewers: "Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right.”

Nicole called off her engagement to Sam. Picture: Netflix

Nicole continued: “When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger.

"He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

Love is Blind UK: Sam was hoping to find 'the one'. Picture: Netflix

The couple had both been getting to know other people from within the pods, with Nicole also chatting to Benaiah, who ‘warned’ her Sam ‘wasn’t there for the right reasons’ and Sam getting to know Jasmine, who he was visibly cut up over when she ended their connection.

However, Sam also claimed he felt something was off once he and Nicole came face to face. In a confessional he said: “The doors closed and it was bizarre. I started to feel something was off, something wasn’t right.”

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

When they came face to face, Nicole said she was being quiet because she felt overwhelmed but Sam continued to tell her, “Trust me.” He also told her before they parted ways: “I think I love you!”

Sam’s love rival Benaiah had previously told Nicole he didn’t think Sam was in the experiment for the right reasons, but she said she believed everything he’d told her from within the pods.

When she ended things with Benaiah, moments after getting engaged to Sam, he returned to the men’s living quarters visibly upset, recalling to the other guys what happened, while Sam was sat metres away telling some of the others about his proposal to Nicole.

