Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Why Park Sung-hoon plays the transgender character
29 December 2024, 22:21 | Updated: 29 December 2024, 23:55
Park Sung-hoon plays Hyun-ju in Squid Game season 2 but the fact that he's not trans in real life caused quite a bit of backlash. Get to know the actor here.
Squid Game season 2 introduces Player 120 (Cho Hyun-ju), a transgender woman and former Special Forces soldier who has entered the games in the hopes of winning the prize money to pay for gender-affirming surgery.
While Hyun-ju has become one of the most popular characters in the Netflix series (with fans affectionately bestowing the coveted “diva” title upon her), there was initial backlash over the fact that a male actor was portraying a trans woman on screen.
So, who plays Player 120 in the show and what has creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said about the trans character and the controversial decision to cast a man in the role? Here’s everything you need to know about Park Sung-hoon.
Who plays Hyun-ju in Squid Game season 2?
Who is Park Sung-hoon?
39-year-old South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon portrays Hyun-ju in Squid Game season 2.
Despite playing a trans woman in the show, Sung-hoon is male and is not trans in real life.
Prior to Squid Game, which has now introduced him to a huge international audience, Sung-hoon is best known for his roles in Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, My Only One, Memorials, Netflix's original K-drama The Glory and Queen of Tears.
In recent years, he’s become known for playing villainous characters which makes watching him as the sweet and lovable Hyun-ju even more exciting for Korean fans who have followed his career.
Park Sung-hoon's personal life is fairly private, but it was reported that he previously dated South Korean actress Ryu Hyun-kyung for six years before they split in 2022.
Why is Park Sung-hoon's casting as Hyun-ju controversial?
When it was first announced that Park Sung-hoon would be playing a trans woman, the decision left fans of the series divided.
LGBTQ+ fans called out the controversial casting decision, suggesting it could be damaging for trans representation and could perpetuate dangerous and inaccurate perceptions of trans women. Many people questioned why a trans actress wasn't hired for the role instead.
However, others – including creator Hwang Dong-hyuk – explained that putting a trans actor in the spotlight in South Korea could be harmful to them personally as the country is not as accepting as other countries. Discrimination against LGBTQ people in South Korea is very common.
In an interview with TV Guide, Hwang explained that he initially planned on casting a trans actor as Hyun-ju but couldn't find anyone for the role.
"When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors that are openly trans, let alone openly gay, because unfortunately in the Korean society currently the LGBTQ community is rather still marginalised and more neglected, which is heartbreaking," Hwang told the publication.
Describing Hyun-ju, Park Sung-hoon told Tudum: "Even though she faces prejudice and tough situations, she shows incredible strength, decisiveness, and natural leadership. Through her resilience, she breaks down stereotypes and shines as an inspiring character."
