Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's why season 2 is so short

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 2 was only 7 episodes long and leaves viewers on a cliffhanger but are there more episodes coming?

Is Squid Game season 2 only 7 episodes long? Are they really about to leave us on that cliffhanger?! Sadly, yes – and there's a key reason why Squid Game season 2 is so short.

After being absolutely spoiled with 10 action-packed, Easter egg-filled episodes in Squid Game season 1, viewers had been looking forward to yet another lengthy and satisfying conclusion to the latest instalment of the brilliant show.

However, Squid Game season 2 is actually three episodes shorter than season 1 and ends on a bit of a cliffhanger involving Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae).

Creator and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk has now explained why there's less episodes in season 2 and how that decision ended up factoring into the making of Squid Game season 3.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 2's ending!

Will there be more episodes of Squid Game season 2?

Is there more episodes of Squid Game season 2 coming?

Unfortunately, there really is only seven episodes in Squid Game season 2. Unlike the majority of Netflix shows these days, it was not split into two parts. So no, there will be no more episodes of Squid Game season 2.

That's the bad news... but the good news is that fans won't have to wait long for the story to continue in Squid Game season 3. It's already been confirmed that the final season will drop in 2025.

Why is Squid Game season 2 so short?

Explaining why season 2 is shorter than season 1, Hwang explained to Variety why he decided to end season 2 with Gi-hun being caught by the guards.

It turns out that he originally wrote seasons 2 and 3 as one big story, but ended up splitting it because it was far too long to tell within the constraints of one season.

"I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season," he told the publication. "And so I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third."

Hwang went on to explain that Gi-hun is now a completely different man after all of his failures in season 2. Those failures will now allow his character to change going into the final season and make more a much more intense conclusion.

Hwang continued: "So all of his failures lead to this heavy, heavy crisis of having to lose his very best friend, Jung-bae, at the hands of The Front Man. And when you think about Gi-hun’s journey, I thought that that was an adequate moment to put a stop and give him a little bit of closure along that long story arc."

"And then from that moment on, in the third season, having that sense of huge guilt and sense of failure weighing heavily on him — how is Gi-hun going to carry on his mission? That’s the story that’ll further unfold."

Will there be a Squid Game season 3? When does it come out?

Squid Game season 3 will be released in 2025 but no specific date has been confirmed just yet. What we do know is, it will likely be less than a year before Gi-hun returns to our screens.

Speaking to Variety, Hwang teased that season 3 could arrive in the summer or early fall. A date announcement and potential teaser could arrive in the coming days.

Hinting at what's to come, Hwang added: "With each episode it’s going to get better. With each season it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!"

