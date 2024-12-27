Does Player 456 die in Squid Game season 2? How Gi-hun's ending sets up season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Seong Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 2? Player 456 returns to the games after winning season 1 but the season 2 ending leaves us on a cliffhanger...

Squid Game season 2's ending has just set the stage for an absolutely wild showdown in the third and final season. And after that final twist, we're all completely in the dark about what's gonna happen next.

After finding out the truth about the games in season 1, the second season of the Netflix K-drama sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) risk his life and re-enter the games in order to bring them down from the inside.

At the end of the season (season 2 episode 7), Gi-hun's plan takes a sharp turn thanks to a major plot twist that's set up earlier in the season.

But what actually happens to Gi-hun at the end of season 2? Does he die? Here's how Squid Game season 2's ending sets up season 3 and what's next for Gi-hun...

Who dies in Squid Game season 2? Does Gi-hun die?

WARNING: Major spoilers for Squid Game season 2 ahead!

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 2?

No, Gi-hun does not die in season 2 – but he comes very, very close to losing his life at the hands of the Front Man and the guards.

In the final episode of season 2, Gi-hun and best friend Jung-bae end up being completely outsmarted by Front Man In-ho who is posing as Young-il (Player 001). Just as they're about to ascend to the game-makers quarters, Young-il fakes his own death and returns to his role as Front Man.

Gi-hun and Jung-bae surrender and come face-to-face with the Front Man. Gi-hun is briefly held at gunpoint before the Front Man turns to shoot Jung-bae instead as a "consequence" of Gi-hun's plot.

The final scene shows Gi-hun screaming in distress as he's restrained by the red workers - but he is not killed.

It's been confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk that Gi-hun will be in season 3 and his conflict with the Front Man will continue.

What will happen to Gi-hun in Squid Game season 3?

Gi-hun has now been captured by the workers and will likely be held captive by the Front Man to ensure that the games continue on without any interruptions.

Details about season 3 are being kept underwraps, but Hwang has teased that Gi-hun "will not be the man he was in Season 2."

Season 3 will see Gi-hun in a completely different state of mind, having lost his best friend and seemingly failed his mission to end the games. He will be at a "very critical crossroads" at the start of season 3, deciding whether to "give up or persist".

Throughout season 2, Gi-hun formed alliances with several other players, including Hyun-ju (Player 120) who took on a key leadership role during the coup. We'll have to wait and see if she and the rest of the players attempt to avenge him once the games resume.

