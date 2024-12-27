Who is 001 in Squid Game season 2? His real identity explained

27 December 2024, 11:51 | Updated: 27 December 2024, 16:19

Who is Player 001 in Squid Game season 2? His real identity explained
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 2 introduces a new Player 001 – here's his real identity explained.

Squid Game dropping yet another Player 001 plot twist? Seong Gi-hun really should've seen that one coming...

Netflix's high-stakes K-drama has finally returned after three long years away, bringing yet another brutal round of deadly games to our screens. This time, however, Gi-hun is trying to take it (and the Front Man) down from the inside.

Back in season 1, viewers came to know 001 (Oh Il-nam) as the old man who becomes a friend and ally to Gi-hun during the games. At the end of the season, it’s revealed that he'd been lying to Gi-hun this whole time.

In season 2, viewers are introduced to another 001 who immediately sets Gi-hun's entire plan down a dangerous path, but who exactly is he? Here's your full breakdown of the twist and how season 2's ending sets up season 3.

Who is 001 in Squid Game season 2?

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 2!

Squid Game season 2’s Player 001 is Hwang In-ho, the Front Man

Remember the mysterious man in black with the black mask who controlled the games back in season 1? His name is Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) and in season 2, he takes matters into his own hands in order to stop Gi-hun from sabotaging the games.

In season 2 episode 3, a new rule is introduced: The players are now able to vote on whether they want to leave the games after each round. After 'Red Light, Green Light', the players are tied in their decision. Right at the very last moment, Player 001 emerges to vote for the games to continue.

Adopting Il-nam's previous number, In-ho has now joined the games under the pseudonym 'Young-il'. While the viewers know exactly who the new 001 is, Gi-hun has no idea because he's never seen In-ho's real face.

Why did In-ho join the games as Player 001?

Seeing that Gi-hun had already managed to persuade quite a large group of players to leave after the first game, In-ho joins in order to sway the first vote so that the games continue.

His sole aim during the games is to befriend Gi-hun, keep the competition going and prevent him from taking it down from within.

He manages to make it through the Pentathlon team game by sheer luck after almost messing up his Spinning Top round entirely.

During episode 5 and 6's Mingle, In-ho splits from the group and disappears during one round. Gi-hun fears that he might not have made it, but viewers clock that he probably ditched them in order to quietly disappear and ensure that he played in the next round.

Squid Game season 2 ending: Why didn't In-ho kill Gi-hun?

In season 2 episode 7, Gi-hun, Jung-bae and a group of players stage a coup against the guards after a fight breaks out in the dorm room. In-ho (posing as Young-il) joins them and sets them up to fail.

Just as Gi-hun and Jung-bae manage to make it to the staircase leading up to the Front Man's quarters, In-ho kills the two players with him, stages Young-il's death, sheds his tracksuit and becomes the Front Man once again.

Gi-hun and Jung-bae surrender, the Front Man walks down the stairs and kills Jung-bae in order to teach Gi-hun a lesson.

Speaking to Tudum about whether or nor Gi-hun knows the Front Man's identity, Lee Jung-jae said: “I don’t think Gi-hun knows the truth yet.” At the end of season 2, he’s too busy “blaming himself for everything that happened" that he doesn't realise who the man in front of him actually is.

Watch Squid Game season 2 trailer

How Squid Game season 2's ending sets up season 3

At the end of season 2, Gi-hun has now been captured by the Front Man. The mid-credits scene shows that the games will now continue in the wake of the coup – without Gi-hun.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it seems like the Front Man might force Gi-hun to watch as more lives are lost, including those who became close to Gi-hun over the past couple of days.

With Gi-hun under control (for now), there's still the matter of In-ho's brother Jun-ho who is attempting to locate the island from outside. It now looks like Jun-ho might be Gi-hun's only chance at bringing the games down.

