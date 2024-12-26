Squid Game prize money converted from Won to USD: How much is 45.6 billion won?

26 December 2024, 23:04

How much is 45.6 billion won in USD? Squid Game prize money converted
How much is 45.6 billion won in USD? Squid Game prize money converted. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

How much is 45.6 billion won in USD? How much is 1 billion won in USD? Here's a full breakdown of all the money prizes in Squid Game season 2.

Wondering just how much the winner of Squid Game actually gets when you convert it into US Dollars? In case you need a reminder now that Squid Game season 2 is finally here, here's how the Squid Game prize money works...

There are 456 players in the game all of whom are in deep debt – some through gambling, some through falling on hard times, some just need the money. Each player in the game is "worth" 100 million won. When a player dies, that money gets added into the giant piggybank that dangles from the ceiling of the dorm room.

As the deaths accumulate, the prize money goes up and players become more and more determined to make it to the end to win the money.

How much did Seong Gi-hun win in season 1? And what is the equivalent value in US Dollars (USD) and Great British Pounds (GBP)? Here's your full explainer, including the breakdown of the figures mentioned in Squid Game season 2.

How much money did the Squid Game winner get?

How much money is the Squid Game prize in USD?
How much money is the Squid Game prize in USD? Picture: Netflix

How much is Squid Game's 4.56 billion prize in USD?

The full Squid Game prize fund amounts to ₩45.6 billion. If one player successfully completes and survives all six games, they are free to leave with the prize money and pay off their debts.

  • In USD, 45.6 billion won equates to around $31.4 million (at the time of writing).
  • In GBP, 45.6 billion won equates to around £24.9 million (at the time of writing).

How much is each player worth in Squid Game?

Each player of Squid Game is "worth" ₩100,000,000 (100 million). Every time one of those players dies in a game, or is killed outside of a game, that money is added to the piggy bank.

  • In USD, 100 million won is roughly $68,605.
  • In GBP, 100 million won is roughly £54,407.

As we see in season 1, only one player can emerge victorious and win the prize. After a traumatic experience, Gi-hun took home the full ₩4.56 billion which included the ₩100 million that he himself was "worth".

Gi-hun wins 45.6 billion won which is around $31 million USD
Gi-hun wins 45.6 billion won which is around $31 million USD. Picture: Netflix

How much does the Squid Game season 2 winner get?

In season 2, the prize money rules change slightly. Players are now able to vote after each game on whether they want to quit.

If the majority votes to leave, they will equally divide the money and go home with their share of the piggy bank.

If the majority votes to stay, they will continue to play at the expense of everyone else. More people will die in the next game, which means the prize money will increase.

How much is 24 million won in USD?

In season 2 episode 3, remaining players are given the chance to vote to end the game and go home with ₩24,931,500 from the 9.1 billion won prize pot.

  • In USD, 24 million won is roughly $17,019.
  • In GBP, 24 million won is roughly £13,589.
Squid Game season 2 changes the rules and allows players to vote on whether they want to leave and split the money
Squid Game season 2 changes the rules and allows players to vote on whether they want to leave and split the money. Picture: Netflix

How much is 1 billion won in USD? How much is 500 million won in USD?

In season 2 episode 1, Gi-hun offers a huge cash reward of 1 billion won for whoever manages to find the mysterious ddakji salesman recruiting players for the games in subway stations.

  • In USD, 1 billion million won is roughly $682,815.
  • In GBP, 1 billion million won is roughly £545,000.

The leader of the group Gi-hun has hired then offers the rest of the team half the reward if they manage to find him.

  • In USD, 500 million won is roughly $341,321.
  • In GBP, 500 million won is roughly £272,524.

