Squid Game season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Here's what time Squid Game season 2 comes out on netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 26th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

After long three years, Squid Game is finally back! Yep, the absolutely mammoth Netflix smash has finally returned but what time does Squid Game season 2 actually come out on Netflix? Here's when you need to set your alarms...

After winning the Squid Game and surviving all those the deadly challenges in season 1, Player 456 (Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae) is now determined to destroy the games from the inside as he re-joins the mysterious survival competition.

Squid Game's sophomore season introduces a whole host of new characters, as well as some familiar faces including Jun-ho the detective, the mysterious ddakji salesman and the low-key terrifying Front Man.

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday December 26th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Squid Game season 2 come out on Netflix?

Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) returns to the games in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Thursday December 26th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the Squid Game season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 11:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

The Front Man will play a much more central role in Squid game season 2. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Squid Game season 2?

There will be seven episodes in Squid Game season 2 – making it two episodes shorter than season 1.

The episode titles have not yet been revealed by Netflix. That's likely because they will hint what the episode will be about, including any major plot points, new games that have been introduced or any new characters.

Here's what episode titles have been revealed so far:

Episode 1: 'Bread and Lottery'

Episode 2: TBC

Episode 3: TBC

Episode 4: TBC

Episode 5: TBC

Episode 6: TBC

Episode 7: TBC

Squid Game season 3 has already been confirmed and is set to be released next year. It'll be the final season of the show. The final episode of season 2 will likely set up what's to come in the third season and may even lead directly into the next instalment, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

We'll have to wait and see what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has in store for us.

What will happen in Squid Game season 2?

The official synopsis for Squid Game season 2 reads: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Based on the trailer, it looks like there's several new games as well as some old favourites (Young-hee is back for Red Light, Green Light). And while Gi-hun is thrown headfirst back into the deadly arena, it appears as though Jun-ho, the detective and the Front Man's brother, is also playing a major part in trying to take down the games from the outside.

Squid Game season 3 has already been renewed – and reportedly already filmed. Picture: Netflix

Who are the new characters in Squid Game season 2?

Seeing as Gi-hun rejoins the games with a whole host of new players, there's several new key characters that audiences are about to love and hate.

Here's who they are, and who plays each character:

Myung-gi, Player 333 (Im Si-wan)

Dae-ho, Player 388 (Kang Ha-neul)

Gyeong-seok, Player 246 (Lee Jin-wook)

Hyun-ju, Player 120 (Park Sung-hoon)

Yong-sik, Player 007 (Yang Dong-geun)

Geum-ja, Player 149 (Kang Ae-shim)

Jung-bae, Player 390 (Lee Seo-hwan)

Jun-hee, Player 222 (Jo Yu-ri)

"Thanos", Player 230 (Choi Seung-hyun)

Nam-gyu, Player 124 (Roh Jae-won)

Se-mi, Player 380 (Won Ji-an)

No-eul (Park Gyu-young)

Viewers may remember Lee Seo-hwan's Jung-bae (390) as Gi-hun's friend back in season 1.

