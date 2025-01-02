Why Squid Game season 2 was split into two seasons by the creator

Squid Game season 2 was split into two seasons
Squid Game season 2 was split into two seasons. Picture: Netflix
Squid Game season 2 was originally written as one long story with the second half continuing in season 3.

Wondering why Squid Game season 2 only shows three out of the six games and ends after episode 7? There's a very specific reason for that, and here's your answer...

Squid Game season 2 returned after a three year gap with a killer batch of new episodes but this time around, things are a little different. Season 1's winner Seong Gi-hun has returned to the games and is now attempting to take them down from the inside.

Season 2 follows Gi-hun's attempt to overthrow the Front Man but the season ends just as the drama really starts to kick in. That's because season 2's entire storyline has actually been split into two seasons.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now explained his decision to stretch the storyline across two seasons instead of one.

Why was Squid Game season 2 split into two parts?

Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead!
Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 were originally one full season but when Hwang finished writing the story, he discovered it was far too long.

He then realised there was a natural point within the story where Gi-hun's journey comes to a dramatic climax before he ultimately fails his mission.

Speaking to Variety, Hwang explained: "I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season.

"And so I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third."

Squid Game season 2 ends with Gi-hun getting caught by the Front Man
Squid Game season 2 ends with Gi-hun getting caught by the Front Man. Picture: Netflix

Hwang went on to add that the break in the storyline allows viewers to experience a completely different Gi-hun in season 3, one who now has deal with the consequences of his failure.

"When you think about Gi-hun’s journey, I thought that that was an adequate moment to put a stop and give him a little bit of closure along that long story arc," he explained. "And then from that moment on, in the third season, having that sense of huge guilt and sense of failure weighing heavily on him — how is Gi-hun going to carry on his mission? That’s the story that’ll further unfold."

He added: "Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2."

Front Man In-ho will continue to play a major part in Squid Game season 3
Front Man In-ho will continue to play a major part in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

Of course, with the full storyline of seasons 2 and 3 now split in two, viewers have only been able to see half the actual games. Based on Hwang's comments and the mid-credit scene, it looks like the final three games will be played out in season 3.

The season split also works perfectly to raise the stakes for season 3. Gi-hun will no longer be able to assist the players now that he's been captured. They're now completely on their own and there may even be the added twist of Gi-hun now being forced to watch his friends die.

None of the season 3 games have been revealed yet, but fans have speculated that they could include a 'Jack and Jill' type game as well as 'Human Chess' and 'Monkey Bars' which can be seen on the walls of the dorm room.

Squid Game season 3 is set to be released in 2025, around summer/fall. Stay tuned!

