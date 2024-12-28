Who survived Squid Game season 2? Every character still alive and who died

Who survived Squid Game season 2? All the characters still alive and who died. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Gi-hun survive Squid Game season 2? Who dies? Here's all the key deaths that happen in Squid Game season 2.

As expected, there's hundreds of gruesome deaths in Squid Game season 2 but the second season of the Netflix series features a cliffhanger ending that none of us saw coming...

Back in 2021, viewers watched on Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) became the sole survivor of season 1's deathly survival games. After six brutal rounds, several fatal fights and one final showdown between two childhood friends, 455 players died (including old man Oh Il-nam).

In Squid Game season 2, the games return but by the time the credits roll, there's quite a lot of players still left alive. Season 2's ending leaves viewers hanging with the story set to pick back up in Squid Game season 3.

So who manages to survive Squid Game season 2? Here's the full list of major characters that will continue their story in season 3...

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 2!

Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Who survived Squid Game season 2?

Several major players manage to survive the games and are still alive when the credits roll on season 2 episode 7. A handful of them took part in Gi-hun's coup, while several others stayed back in the dorm room away from the gunfire.

Except for Gi-hun, all players who survived were all back in the dorm room at the end of the season.

Here's the list of key players who will return in Squid Game season 3:

Gi-hun (Player 456) - Captured by Front Man after staging the coup.

Yong-sik (Player 007) - Stayed behind in the dorm during the shootout.

Geum-ja (Player 149) - Stayed behind in the dorm during the shootout.

Jun-hee (Player 222) - Stayed behind in the dorm during the shootout.

Myung-gi (Player 333) - Stayed behind in the dorm during the shootout.

Seon-nyeo (Player 044) - Stayed behind in the dorm during the shootout.

Dae-ho (Player 388) - Went back to the dorm to get more ammo, got scared and didn't re-join the fight.

Hyun-ju (Player 120) - Went back to the dorm to find Dae-ho.

Jun-ho, the detective also survived, along with the crew trying to locate the island.

The Front Man, In-ho, also survived. In-ho, posing as Young-il (Player 001), faked his death in order to put an end to Gi-hun's coup. After killing two players, he pretended he had been shot before heading up to the Front Man's quarters. He has now taken himself out of the game and has returned to his Front Man position.

Who survived Squid Game season 2? Here's the full list of major characters. Picture: Netflix

Who dies in Squid Game season 2?

Despite Gi-hun's warnings during the first game, 91 players were killed. At the start of the final episode after the fight in the bathroom, only 95 players remain in the competition.

Even more players are killed in the dorm fight immediately after that, as well as the majority of Gi-hun's team during the shootout.

Here's all the key deaths in Squid Game season 2 and how they died...

Mr. Kim (Kim Pub-lae)

Loanshark Mr. Kim was the man hired by Gi-hun to find The Salesman. After he finds him, The Salesman catches him and Woo-seok and forces them to play 'Rock, Paper, Scissors, Minus One' with a Russian Roulette twist.

In the final round, Mr. Kim intentionally disqualifies himself in order to save Woo-seok. He loses the game and is killed by The Salesman.

How does Mr. Kim die in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

The Salesman (Gong Yoo)

In at the end of season 2 episode 1, Gi-hun and The Salesman finally come face-to-face. The Salesman, who emerges as Squid Game's most unhinged character, challenges Gi-hun to a game of Russian Roulette and on the final round, he loses and takes his own life.

Why does the Salesman (Gong Yoo) kill himself in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

Player 196 (Song Ji-woo)

Player 196 is the first character to die in the games. Despite following Gi-hun's advice about how to survive 'Red Light, Green Light', a bee lands on Player 196's neck during a 'Red Light' and she moves to get it off her.

She's immediately eliminated and her gruesome death sparks a the first wave of deaths in the games.

How does Player 196 die in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

Young-mi (Kim Si-eun)

Young-mi was eliminated in episode 6's Mingle game. Young-mi got pushed to the floor in the commotion and when Hyun-ju tried to go back for her, Myung-gi pushed into the room and locked the door.

Young-mi was locked outside with no group and was killed by the guards as Hyun-ju watched on in horror.

How does Young-mi die in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

Thanos (T.O.P.)

In episode 6, Thanos is killed by Myung-gi after he taunts Myung-gi about his ex-girlfriend Jun-hee. A fight breaks out, and then Myung-gi stabs Thanos in the neck using the fork given to the players with their meal.

Who kills Thanos in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

Se-mi, Player 380 (Won Ji-an)

During the fight in the dorm room, Se-mi is cornered by Nam-gyu who now despises her because she voted to leave. Min-su attempts to save her by throwing a glass bottle but it misses Nam-gyu. He then gets the upper hand and kills her with the fork.

How does Se-mi die in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan)

Right at the end of season 2, after making it all the way to the staircase leading up to the Front Man's offices, Gi-hun and his best friend Jung-bae are forced to surrender to the red workers.

As the two drop their weapons, the Front Man walks down the stairs and holds Gi-hun at gunpoint. He then turns the gun to Jung-bae and kills him to teach Gi-hun a lesson. Neither of them realise that the Front Man (real name In-ho) is actually Young-il, Player 001 who had befriended them during the games.

Jung-bae is the final death of Squid Game season 2 that we see on screen.

Does Jung-bae die in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

Did Player 246 (Kyung Seok) die in Squid Game season 2?

Despite being shot in the final episode by one of the red workers, there's some speculation that Lee Jin-wook's character Kyung Seok is not actually dead...

Kyung Seok was part of Gi-hun's group who staged the coup. He ran out of ammo and agreed to surrender to the guards but ended up getting shot in the chest immediately after mentioning his sick daughter and begging for mercy.

Viewers see him fall to the ground, but some think his life was somehow spared by red worker No-eul (011). Earlier in the season, it's revealed that two worked together at the theme park. No-eul knows about his sick daughter and the reason why he joined the games.

Previously, No-eul was shooting players to kill which in turn was jeopardising the secret organ harvesting business. The fan theory suggests she either shot him somewhere non-fatal, or shot him with a blank so he could survive and get home to his daughter.

Player 246's fate will be revealed in Squid Game season 3.

Does Player 246 die in Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

