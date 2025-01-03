Why does the Front Man join the games? Squid Game actor explains In-ho plot twist

Squid Game season 2's Lee Byung-hun explains why Front Man joins the games. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Why does the Front Man (Hwang In-ho) join the games in season 2? Lee Byung-hun explains Squid Game plot twist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After several unforgettable plot twists in the first season, Squid Game season 2 wastes no time in shocking viewers with huge reveals and hidden easter eggs.

With Seong Gi-hun returning to the games for revenge following his brutal win last season, Squid Game season 2 sets up an intense battle between Gi-hun and the Front Man, the masked figure who runs the games.

We're introduced to the Front Man in season 1 where it's eventually revealed that he is the brother of detective Hwang Jun-ho. He returns in season 2 and watches on as Gi-hun attempts to tear down the games from within.

In season 2 episode 3, viewers are left gobsmacked when it's revealed that the Front Man, a.k.a. Hwang In-ho, has joined the games as the all-important Player 001. But why did he join?

Actor Lee Byung-hun has now explained In-ho's motives. Here's a detailed explanation of the big Front Man twist. WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Why does Front Man join the games in Squid Game?

Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Why does the Front Man/In-ho join the games?

In season 2 episode 3, the Front Man (In-ho) can be seen watching on the screens as the players take part in 'Red Light Green Light'. After watching Gi-hun attempt to sabotage the game by telling everyone the rules, the Front Man grows frustrated and senses he's is going to be a major issue going forward.

Later in the episode, the players are given the chance to vote on whether they want to stay or leave, with the majority vote winning. After the remaining players have selected their choice, the whole thing is tied with Player 001 casting the deciding vote.

This is when viewers find out that the Front Man has joined the games (as 'Young-il') in order to tip the vote towards 'stay and continue playing'. In the final shot of the episode, he looks over at a dejected Gi-hun and smirks.

Why did the Front Man join the games as Player 001? Picture: Netflix

The Front Man joins the games to not only keep the them going, but to also make sure he can directly influence and stop Gi-hun from tearing it – and him – down from within. His main aim is to also completely destroy Gi-hun's hope and determination.

Explaining In-ho's intentions, actor Lee Byung-hun told Tudum: “Front Man returns to the game wanting to enlighten Gi-hun — wanting to teach Gi-hun and make him think the way he does about the world and mankind."

“His biggest goal is to let Gi-hun know that he was wrong, he wanted to choose the most extreme way possible to make his point,” he added.

However, Lee also admits that Gi-hun's optimism begins to rub off on In-ho: “At some point, you can feel he is actually enjoying himself in the game. He’s excited, he’s nervous.

"While he went back to the game wanting to change the way Gi-hun viewed the world, on some level, subconsciously, he looks at Gi-hun, who refuses to let go of the hope that he carries for humanity, and that reminds In-ho of himself."

Front Man Hwang In-ho joins the games after seeing Gi-hun attempt to sabotage them. Picture: Netflix

In-ho's plan ultimately works. He befriends Gi-hun, who has absolutely no idea who he really is. In the final episode, he assists Gi-hun with his revolt and is able to gain the upper hand by helping him get within touching distance of the Front Man's quarters.

In-ho kills the two players who are with him, fakes his own death as 'Young-il' and returns as the Front Man. He's then able to kill Jung-bae and capture Gi-hun, eliminating the threat and gaining full control of the games once again.

Squid Game post-credits scene teases new season 3 game

How does In-ho survive the games?

Joining the games as a player doesn't exactly stop In-ho from potentially facing death. Throughout season 2, In-ho comes close to being eliminated quite a few times.

However, while it's not explicitly shown on-screen, it's possible that In-ho told the Masked Officer, who oversaw the games in his absence, that he was joining the competition. The Masked Officer could have then given the red workers orders not to kill Player 001.

That potentially explains why In-ho survived the round of Mingle where he split from the group. We don't see him join with another group, and viewers have theorised that he hid in a room by himself to escape being eliminated.

In the Pentathlon, In-ho and Gi-hun's group plays last. Even if they had lost, the guards would have been able to kill the other four players and let Player 001 walk free as no one else was in the arena. It appears both games In-ho took part in had an easy exit plan should he need to get out.

Do the red workers know who Front Man is? He's never removed his mask outside of his quarters. Picture: Netflix

Do the red workers know who the Front Man is?

During episode 7's intense revolt, one of the red workers appears to clock In-ho and seems to recognise who he is.

In-ho has never taken his mask off while in the role of Front Man so it's unlikely that any workers would know his face. Only the square mask workers get their orders directly from the Front Man, but even then they still likely wouldn't know what he looks like.

If the workers had been given orders to not kill Player 001, then it's possible the worker who 'recognised' In-ho might have simply stalled because he had come face-to-face with him for the first time. Either that or he recognised In-ho from the real world.

With Squid Game season 3 picking up where season 2 ends, we'll likely get more answers to In-ho's big masterplan when the show returns.

Read more about Squid Game here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.