What Do The Symbols On The Squid Game Masks Mean?

4 October 2021, 17:44

What do the shapes mean in Squid Game?
What do the shapes mean in Squid Game? Picture: Netflix
The lowdown on what the triangle, circle and square symbols mean on the Squid Game masks...

It seems the whole world has been overtaken by the Squid Game mania!

As fans of the hit Netflix show delve deeper into the dark world of the K-drama, many are finding easter eggs and sussing out hidden clues of the series.

This Squid Game Actor Has Gained Over 8 Million Followers

Now fans want to know – what do the symbols on the pink Squid Game workers masks mean? Here's an explainer on the Squid Game hierarchy....

How do the Squid Game workers rank?
How do the Squid Game workers rank? Picture: Netflix

The workers that keep the contestants of the Squid Game in check all adorn mysterious masks with shapes on them – these symbols show their rank.

There are three types of workers in the game, masks range from donning circles to triangles to squares.

How do the Squid Game workers rank?

There are three tiers of workers in Squid Game
There are three tiers of workers in Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Circle wearing workers are the lowest ranking, they must answer to their superiors and can "only speak when spoken to".

Triangles are placed on the middle rung of the Squid Game hierarchy – they act as armed soldiers.

Squares are effectively the bosses within the worker's group, they keep their fellow triangles and circles in check and call the shots.

Of course, all the pink suited workers answer to the Front Man!

