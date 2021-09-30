Squid Game Episode One Holds A Massive Clue In The Drawings On The Wall

A major Squid Game clue is visible in episode one. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Squid Game not only has us creeped out and completely hooked, it’s got us searching for Easter eggs.

Squid Game, which is about to surpass Bridgerton in becoming Netflix’s most-watched series, has the whole world talking as debt-ridden contestants in Korea play games to try and win a life-changing sum of money.

The dystopian series has a savage twist; if a player loses a game, they die.

Over the course of the series, the players attempt six games to try and get their hands on the funds, in scenes which we’re often watching through our fingers.

The drawings on the wall are just visible at the start of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

But it turns out there’s one aspect we should all have paid close attention to in episode one – the drawings on the wall behind the beds in the bunker.

Eagle-eyed viewers are pointing out the clues were in front of the players all along – the drawings depict each of the games the contestants must take on throughout the series.

At the start of the series, the illustrations were easily missed as hundreds of beds were stacked against the wall, but as contestants were killed for losing the games, their beds were taken away.

“As if nobody ever noticed the drawings on the wall when they're holed up there the whole day,” one person tweeted.

The beds in the dorms are stacked against the wall until the contestants are killed. Picture: Netflix

“The room they were sleeping in actually had drawings of the games they were going to play and in order,” commented another.

“From the beginning, All the games were drawn already on the wall but no one noticed it…” a third wrote alongside side-by-side images of the start and end of the season.

The clue has also gone viral on TikTok, after fans pointed out what they’d missed all along.

Squid Game’s cast are becoming just as popular as the series itself, with one actress, Jung Ho-Yeon gaining eight million followers since the series dropped.

