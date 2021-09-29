Who Plays The Front Man In Squid Game?

Who plays the Front Man in Netflix's Squid Game?

Everything you need to know about the identity of the masked Front Man in Squid Game and the actor who plays him.

Netflix’s Squid Game is everyone’s latest binge-watch and we are hooked!

The addictive show has only been out on the streaming platform for a short time, but it’s already the most talked-about series amongst fans on social media.

Those who have already made it to the end of the series will know that the identity of the Front Man was finally revealed in the season finale.

But who is the man behind the black mask AKA the Front Man in Squid Game? And who is the actor who plays him?

Here’s what you need to know…

*Spoiler alerts ahead*

Squid Game is all Netflix fans can talk about.

Who is the Front Man in the mask in Squid Game?

The Front Man was revealed as the missing brother of Detective Hwang Jun-ho, also referred to as player 132.

He had been in possession of the same Squid Game card as his brother and finally revealed his identity in the season finale.

Who plays the Front Man in Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

Lee Byung-hun is the actor who plays Front Man in Squid Game. Picture: Alamy

Who plays the Front Man in Squid Game?

Lee Byung-hun is the famous actor behind Front Man.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, the 51-year-old star is one of Korea’s most successful actors, with him appearing in some huge Korean titles during his career.

You may also recognise him from big blockbuster titles such as the G.I. Joe franchise as well as Terminator Genisys.

