Squid Game: What We Know So Far About Season 2

Will there be a second season of Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

Squid Game has taken the internet by storm! Will there be another instalment of the series? Here's everything we know...

It’s very likely that you’ve come across the mania surrounding Netlfix’s Squid Game – it’s nearly impossible to browse online without seeing everyone pouring over the new thrilling show!

The K-drama quickly skyrocketed to the streaming platform's prime spot of the top ten after only landing on the service on September 17th.

If you’re like us and you’ve binged through the entire season, you may be wondering – “Will there be a second series?”

Here’s everything we know about a potential second instalment of the survival drama.

Squid Game is one of Netflix's most viral shows of September. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a second season of Netflix's Squid Game?

Without spoiling things, that finale episode does leave possible room for a very interesting follow up if the show gets picked up for another season.

Enthusiasts online have been quick to liken the dark series to a vibe that's Battle Royale meets Black Mirror...

Writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, discussed the potential of a return to the show which has sent fans into a frenzy!

Squid Game director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, spoke about the potential of another season. Picture: Netflix

What has the director of Squid Game said about another season?

Hwang neither confirmed nor denied the rumours when talking about the hit show with Variety, but he did make it clear that the possibility wasn’t off the table – so keep your fingers crossed!

He told the publication: "I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it.

"But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

He may not be rushing getting a second season sent into motion but that doesn’t mean it's not happening!

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest!

