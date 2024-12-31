Squid Game's Mingle song 'Round and Round' lyrics translated in English

Squid Game Mingle song lyrics translated into English
Squid Game Mingle song lyrics translated into English.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game's Mingle song is going viral on TikTok – here's what the lyrics mean in English.

One thing about Squid Game... you WILL end up with a kids song stuck in your head after binge-watching an entire season. If you've been walking around singing the 'Round and Round' song from Mingle, you're not the only one.

Following on from the 'Red Light Green Light' doll's unforgettable bars to the opening scene flute song in season 1, season 2 has just added another banger to the Squid Game playlist.

The song, which is played during episode 5 and 6's Mingle game, is now going viral on TikTok with users creating their own dances and attempting to recreate Thanos' (Player 230) chaotic moves during the game.

But what do the lyrics to the Korean bop actually mean? Here's the full English translation of Mingle's 'Round and Round' song.

What do the Squid Game Mingle song lyrics mean in English?

Squid Game's Mingle song is going viral
Squid Game's Mingle song is going viral.

What is the song played in Squid Game's Mingle?

Mingle's song is called '둥글게 둥글게', which translates to 'Round and Round' in English. The song name is also included in Netflix's English closed caption subtitles.

Despite soundtracking one of season 2's most brutal games, the lyrics don't actually mean anything deadly.

The song is literally just a simple Korean kids tune. Its western equivalent would be 'Ring a Ring o' Roses' or 'Ring a Ring o' Rosie', although the melody is slightly different.

둥글게 둥글게 | 인기율동동요 | 핑크퐁! 인기동요

Read the English translation of Squid Game's Mingle song here

If you're watching Netflix with English subtitles on, the lyrics will be shown on the screen regardless. Netflix have also now added the lyrics to the English dub of the scene, even if you don't have CC selected.

Round and round, clap!
Let's spin around and dance together
Clapping our hands, clap!
Singing our songs, clap!
La la la la, let's joyfully dance
Ring-a-ring-a-ring, ring-a-ring-a-ring
Hand in hand, all together
Let's happily jump around!

The romanised version of the lyrics, if you want to sing along in Korean, are:

Dunggulge dunggulge, jjak
Binggeulbinggeul doragamyeo chum-eul chupsida
Sonppyeogeul chimyeonseo, jjak
Noraereul bureumyeo, jjak
Rallallalla jeulgeoupge chumchuja
Ringga ringga ringga, ringga ringga ring
Sone soneul japgo modu da hamkke
Jeulgeoupge ttwieo bopsida

