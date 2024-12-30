What are the six games in Squid Game season 2? Every game explained

Squid Game season 2 games explained: How to play Mingle, Gonggi and more. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Here are Squid Game season 2's games in order, including Mingle and Gonggi, and how to play them.

Squid Game season 2 just dropped a whole new batch of deadly playground games but because of how season 2 ends, things are slightly different this time around...

The actual games within the Netflix show are all based on nostalgic childhood playground games, with some coming from South Korea specifically and others having their own variations across several cultures.

In season 1, the six games consisted of 'Red Light Green Light', 'Dalgona/Ppopgi', 'Tug-Of-War', 'Marbles', 'Glass Bridge' and the final one v.s one 'Squid Game'.

As always, the games start in the real world with several rounds of ddakji with the Salesman in the subway before players enter the actual arena. Squid Game season 2 also introduces two more twisted games fronted by the Salesman: 'Bread and Lottery' and 'Rock, Paper, Scissors, Minus One'.

But what six games do they actually play? Here's every game played in Squid Game season 2 and how they'll continue in season 3.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 2!

Seong Gi-hun, Player 456, re-enters the games to tear it down from the inside. Picture: Netflix

Game one: Red Light Green Light

The first game in Squid Game season 2 is exactly the same as the first game in season 1. Yep, Young-hee the robot doll makes her grand return but with Gi-hun back in the area, things don't go as planned for the Front Man.

The rules of Red Light Green Light are as follows: When the light turns green, players must move quickly towards the finish line. When the light turns red, they must remain completely still.

Young-hee can detect the slightest of movements, so if a player moves during a red light phase, they will be shot and eliminated by one the red workers.

During season 2's games, Gi-hun manages to keep everyone alive right up until Player 196 gets spooked by a bee. Chaos ensues and countless people are killed before Gi-hun eventually helps the rest of the players cross the finish line.

91 players are eliminated after Red Light Green Light in season 2.

How to play Red Light Green Light from Squid Game season 2. Picture: Netflix

Game two: Six-legged Pentathlon

Squid Game season 2's Six-Legged Pentathlon is the most ambitious game yet. The Pentathlon sees groups of five players tied together at the ankles, with each one having to successfully complete a mini game in order to advance to the next stage.

All five games must be completed within the time limit, and the group cannot move on until each individual game has been completed. If the group fails to cross the finish line before the timer ends, all five of them will be eliminated.

The games in the Pentathlon are as follows:

Ddakji - The player must throw their tile and try to flip the other tile on the ground. This is the same game that the Salesman plays in the subway.

- The player must throw their tile and try to flip the other tile on the ground. This is the same game that the Salesman plays in the subway. Flying Stone - The player must knock over a stone by throwing another stone.

- The player must knock over a stone by throwing another stone. Gonggi - The player must throw and catch several combinations of five small stones in their hand before throwing and catching all five, flipping them over onto the tops of their fingers before re-catching them all in their palm.

- The player must throw and catch several combinations of five small stones in their hand before throwing and catching all five, flipping them over onto the tops of their fingers before re-catching them all in their palm. Spinning Top - The player must wind a piece of string around a spinning top before skilfully throwing it so that it spins on the ground.

- The player must wind a piece of string around a spinning top before skilfully throwing it so that it spins on the ground. Jegi - The player must keep the jegi in the air by kicking it five times without it falling to the floor. This one is very similar to 'hacky sack'.

110 players are eliminated after the Six-legged Pentathlon.

All the games in Squid Game season 2's pentathlon and how to play them. Picture: Netflix

Game three: Mingle

Mingle is the second new game in Squid Game season 2 and it's absolutely brutal. By this point in the games, groups and alliances have already been formed by the players so several sacrifices and betrayals occur during the game.

The rules of Mingle are as follows: Players are spread around the room and when a number is called, they must get into groups of that exact number and run to a room before the timer runs out.

Players who are either not in a group or are in a room with the incorrect number of players will be eliminated.

Only 100 players remain after Mingle, which means 155 players are eliminated during the game.

How to play Mingle from Squid Game season 2. Picture: Netflix

What happened to the other games in Squid Game season 2? Will they continue in season 3?

Squid Game season 2 ends on a cliffhanger in episode 7, mid-way through the games. Viewers don't actually get to see the other three games but there is a sneak peak hidden within the credits teasing what's to come in season 3.

By the looks of things, the games will continue in Squid Game season 3.

Season 2's mid-credit scene teases Players 096, 100 and 353 walking into a new game arena with the Young-hee doll and her robot doll boyfriend Cheol-su. A set of red and green lights with a train crossing sign are also shown on-screen.

The details of that game have not yet been revealed but there's plenty of speculation from viewers about what it could be. A new version of Red Light Green Light? A twist on the Jack and Jill game? A brutal take on The Trolley Problem?

Squid Game season 2 teases new game for season 3 featuring Cheol-su. Picture: Netflix

If we're to assume that the games continue on in season 3 as normal, it's likely that Game Four will be a team game.

Game Five will then probably be a one vs. one game much like season 1's traumatic Marbles game. Game six will be the final game and will likely involve something that has the potential to eliminate all players.

Squid Game season 3 is set to drop at some point in 2025.

