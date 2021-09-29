Why Is It Called Squid Game And Is It A Real Game?

Why is it called Squid Game and is it a real game? The origin explained. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Squid Game has dropped on Netflix, leaving fans to wonder where the name of the show originated.

Squid Game is becoming everyone’s newest obsession after the nine-part Netflix series recently dropped on the streaming service.

The K-drama is already on track to being one of Netflix’s most viral series ever!

You may have some burning questions after watching the series, and one of the most asked questions by fans has been surrounding the title of the show.

So, why is it called Squid Game and what does it mean?

Here’s the lowdown…

Why is it called Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

Why is it called Squid Game - the meaning explained

Squid Game is said to be a literal translation of a popular kids game played by Korean children during the 1970s and 1980s.

The game is played by dividing children into two different groups; the offence and defence, as they play a type of tag using a squid-shaped board drawn in the dirt.

Squid Game is based on a real schoolyard game. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game is Netflix fans' latest binge-watch. Picture: Netflix

The end goal is for the attackers to tap the small closed-off space on the squid’s head with their foot, making them the winner.

Obviously, the Netflix series sees a much more physical and violent version of the game being played, in this case, to win a huge prize fund at the end.

