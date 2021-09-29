Why Is It Called Squid Game And Is It A Real Game?

29 September 2021, 17:03

Why is it called Squid Game and is it a real game? The origin explained
Why is it called Squid Game and is it a real game? The origin explained. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Squid Game has dropped on Netflix, leaving fans to wonder where the name of the show originated.

Squid Game is becoming everyone’s newest obsession after the nine-part Netflix series recently dropped on the streaming service.

The K-drama is already on track to being one of Netflix’s most viral series ever!

You may have some burning questions after watching the series, and one of the most asked questions by fans has been surrounding the title of the show.

Who Plays The Front Man In Squid Game?

So, why is it called Squid Game and what does it mean?

Here’s the lowdown…

Why is it called Squid Game?
Why is it called Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

Why is it called Squid Game - the meaning explained

Squid Game is said to be a literal translation of a popular kids game played by Korean children during the 1970s and 1980s.

The game is played by dividing children into two different groups; the offence and defence, as they play a type of tag using a squid-shaped board drawn in the dirt.

Squid Game is based on a real schoolyard game
Squid Game is based on a real schoolyard game. Picture: Netflix
Squid Game is Netflix fans' latest binge-watch
Squid Game is Netflix fans' latest binge-watch. Picture: Netflix

The end goal is for the attackers to tap the small closed-off space on the squid’s head with their foot, making them the winner.

Obviously, the Netflix series sees a much more physical and violent version of the game being played, in this case, to win a huge prize fund at the end.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about actor Wi Ha-joon

Who Plays The Dishy Detective In Netflix's Squid Game?

TV & Film

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

When Does After We Fell Come Out In The UK?

Proof Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' will always be iconic!

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is The Ultimate Wedding Song & Here's The Proof

Who plays the Front Man in Netflix's Squid Game?

Who Plays The Front Man In Squid Game?

Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson's debut as a solo artist is nearly here

Jesy Nelson & Nicki Minaj Have Revealed A First Listen Of Their Track 'Boyz'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him