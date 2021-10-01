How To Make The Viral Squid Game Cookie - The Simple Recipe Explained

Here's how to make the famous Dalgona cookies from Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Squid Game has taken over social media and fans are now recreating the honeycomb cookie!

Squid Game has taken over all of our lives as the Netflix series is on its way to becoming the most-watched series on the streaming platform.

Since it’s gained such a huge audience, it’s no surprise that it’s left a mark on people so much so that they’ve taken some of the challenges to TikTok!

Just days after the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game inspired fans to have a go at their own version of the game IRL, TikTok users have found their latest obsession - recreating the famous Dalgona cookie!

If you want to join in on the cookie-making (minus the dark ending, of course) then keep scrolling…

How to make the famous Squid Game cookies. Picture: Netflix

How to make the viral Squid Game Dalgona cookie

The Dalgona cookies appear in the second round of the players’ challenges in Squid Game.

They are a popular caramelised sugar candy, most famous in South Korea.

The treat is not so sweet in the thriller series, however, as the players must separate a shape such as a circle, star or even an umbrella from the very fragile snack - but the catch is they can’t break the shape itself.

Or else - you know the drill already - the player will not make it to the next round alive.

The sweet treat has been gaining popularity over TikTok and it actually has a very simple recipe involving two ingredients - white sugar and baking soda.

The South Korean Dalgona treat has gone viral following the popularity of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Here’s the recipe:

Heat a few tablespoons of sugar over high heat, stirring consistently to avoid burning and wait until it melts and caramelises. Add a pinch of baking soda and mix it in quickly. Once you have the baking soda and sugar mixture, make sure it’s gooey and pour it onto a sheet of baking paper. Flatten the mixture and use a mould to add your required shape. Now all you need to do is let the mixture harden, and you have the finished product!

