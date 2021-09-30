A Game From Netflix's Squid Game Is Going Viral On TikTok

Squid Game has started a TikTok trend. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Fans can't get enough of the game from the first episode of the K-drama series, here's why it's getting attention online!

Squid Game has undeniably taken the internet by storm – and now one of the games of the show has gone viral in its own right!

'Red Light, Green Light' is a prominent game in the first episode of the hit Netflix series, the playground contest has now been given a new lease of life as fans of the show give it a whirl!

Squid Game: What We Know So Far About Season 2

Where else would the trend make waves other than on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know about the latest viral sensation...

Squid Game has captured the internet's attention. Picture: Netflix

The dark thriller has set into motion the latest TikTok trend, where users are posting videos partaking in the Korean playground staple.

'Red Light, Green Light' is a simple school game – not dissimilar to ones we play in primary schools in the UK – where an individual calls out 'green light', meaning the group behind them has to run, or 'red light', meaning everyone must stop in their tracks.

If you move after the red light is announced then you'll be eliminated!

Red Light, Green Light is played by the contestants in episode one. Picture: Netflix

In the first episode, which is named after the game, the contestants play 'Red Light, Green Light' – those eliminated whilst playing were then killed.

On the video-sharing platform, #SquidGame has racked up over a whopping 11 billion views!

Everything from fan theories to memes to Easter eggs has been posted by fans to TikTok.

The sound bite featured in many of the Squid Game-inspired posts has accumulated over 200,000 uses!

In the videos you can hear a robotic voice say "mugunghwa kochi pieotsumnida", the Korean translation of the games name.

