Squid Game season 2 mid credit scene teases new season 3 game

Squid Game season 2's mid-credit scene teases new season 3 game. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 3 will include a brand new game involving the Red Light, Green Light doll and her boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you want a first look at Squid Game season 3, then stick around and watch the credits right after the final episode of Squid Game season 2... there's a mid-credit scene that teases a brand new game.

The second season of Netflix's Squid Game follows on from the record-breaking first season with a whole new batch of deadly children's games. Alongside 'Red Light, Green Light', season 2 includes a brutal Pentathlon and an absolutely savage game of 'Mingle'.

At only 7 episodes long, Squid Game season 2 ends before we get the chance to see any more games but right at the end of the season, there's a very brief sneak peak at one of season 3's games. Just when we thought we'd finally seen the end of that doll from 'Red Light, Green Light', she's back... and she's got a boyfriend.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 2!

Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Right at the end of Squid Game season 2, a short scene plays out teasing what's to come in the third and final scene. (You'll have to stick around and watch the first batch of credits to see it.)

Not only does it confirm that the games will continue in season 3 without Gi-hun amongst the players, it also teases another brand new game.

The mid-credits scene features three players (Player 096, Player 100, and Player 353) walking into the game arena behind Young-hee, the 'Red Light, Green Light' doll. In front of her stands a new doll named Cheol-su, her boyfriend, who looks set to be just as menacing.

The scene ends with a shot of a train crossing lights, with a red light turning off and a green light switching on.

Squid Game season 2 teases new game for season 3 featuring Cheol-su. Picture: Netflix

Cheol-su (the boy doll) was first teased way back in 2022 when creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that we would be introduced to "Young-hee's boyfriend".

Explaining the scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said: "That's actually a [sneak peek] of Cheol-su, who, like Young-hee, is a new giant doll that we're going to be showcasing in season 3.

"And that's also a hint at the most exciting game in season 3 as well. So, while it hasn't been shared yet, I hope everyone will be excited to meet Cheol-su and the new game."

What is the game in the Squid Game season 2 credit scene? Picture: Netflix

What is the game in the Squid Game season 2 credit scene?

With the exact details of how to play the new game under wraps, viewers have been theorising about what it could be.

Some think it's an even deadlier version of 'Red Light, Green Light'. With two dolls now monitoring the front and back of the group, it could completely destroy the strategy of lining up behind each other to avoid being detected.

Others think the players might have to play some variation of the 'Jack and Jill' game, or even a twisted version of 'Simon Says'.

The train crossing light system might also hint at something involving train tracks, which has lead people to theorise it could be a twisted real life version of The Trolley Problem. The thought experiment involves deciding whether to sacrifice one person in order save a larger number, or to save one person at the expense of a larger group of people.

While it calls back to a conversation that In-ho had with Gi-hun in the final episode, it's not really a children's game.

We'll have to wait and see what Hwang Dong-hyuk has in store for us when season 3 drops in 2025!

Read more about Squid Game here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.