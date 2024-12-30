Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator

Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 3 will be released in either the summer or the fall of 2025, according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Squid Game season 3? It's dropping much sooner than you think... The third and final season of Netflix's hit series is now just months away.

Squid Game season 2 arrived on Netflix with a bang on December 26th but after seven episodes, it left viewers on a massive cliffhanger involving Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the rest of the players and the scheming Front Man.

Thankfully, Squid Game season 3 has already been filmed and the editing process is almost finished, according to creator and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Now, the mastermind behind the series has revealed when he expects Netflix to release Squid Game season 3.

When does Squid Game season 3 come out?

Squid Game season 3 will be released in 2025. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Hwang teased what fans can expect from Squid Game season 3 and when they can expect it to drop.

"At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious," he told the publication. "But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon."

While Netflix is yet to officially confirm anything about Squid Game season 3's release date, it sounds like viewers may only have to wait around 6 to 8 months for it to arrive on the streaming platform.

"I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year," Hwang teased.

Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, with Gi-hun captured by the Front Man having just witnessed the brutal murder of best friend Jung-bae.

Season 3 will likely pick up exactly where season 2 leaves us. Teasing what's ahead for Gi-hun, Hwang said: "Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like?"

"What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2."

Elsewhere, it looks like the games will continue thanks to a brief teaser clip hidden in season 2's credits. The clip shows a brand new game involving Young-hee and her robot doll boyfriend Cheol-su.

Detective Jun-ho is also still in search of the island and might now end up being Gi-hun's only hope at ever escaping the compound.

Read more about Squid Game here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.