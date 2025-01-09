Is the 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' real? The truth behind the viral photo explained

9 January 2025, 13:42

Is the Squid Game Cinematic Universe picture real? The fake edit explained
Is the Squid Game Cinematic Universe picture real? The fake edit explained. Picture: Netflix, Reddit
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game USA? Squid Game 1987? Squid Game World? Are they real? Sadly not...the Squid Game Cinematic Universe picture is fake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Listen, we're all in favour of seeing the Squid Game universe continue in some way but that 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' picture you keep seeing all over TikTok? It's not real.

Netflix's record-breaking Squid Game series is set to come to an end later this year when season 3 drops on the streaming platform. While the main series is ending, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has not ruled out the potential for spin-offs.

In fact, Netflix have already confirmed that critically acclaimed director David Fincher is working on an English-language version of Squid Game set in America. That series is still in early development and no details or dates have been confirmed yet.

However, a viral image claiming that an entire Squid Game universe has just been announced is circulating on various social media sites, and people seem to think it's real. It's not – here's the truth behind the image.

Will there be a Squid Game Cinematic Universe?

Squid Game season 3 will be released in 2025
Is Squid Game USA real? David Fincher is creating an English language spin-off. Picture: Netflix

The viral 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' image is fake. The apparent timeline is not real, and it's not a real photograph either. It's actually a photo that was taken during a Marvel panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, that has been edited by a fan.

The real image, from the MCU panel, was shared by Nerdist back in 2022.

The fake image, which has been widely shared on Facebook, TikTok and in the r/Squid Game subreddit, shows a graphic of the 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' alongside a 'Phase One' timeline graphic of several different Squid Game spin-offs.

The use of the word 'Phase' and the layout of the timeline is almost identical to that of the MCU announcements. Right at the bottom, the San Diego Comic Con signage is also visible on the stage. There has never been Squid Game panel at SDCC. And if you compare the two images side-by-side, you can also see where Kevin Feige has been photoshopped out of the Squid Game picture.

On top of that, there's a typo in 'Winter' on the fake stage photo too.

The Squid Game Cinematic Universe photo is actually an edited version of a Marvel panel
The Squid Game Cinematic Universe photo is actually an edited version of a Marvel panel. Picture: Nerdist, via Reddit

Will there be any Squid Game spin-offs?

Other than David Fincher's upcoming project, no other Squid Game "universe" projects have been mentioned or announced by Netflix yet.

Speaking about Fincher's Squid Game, both Hwang Dong-hyuk and series star Lee Jung-jae have shared their excitement for it.

In an interview with TheWrap, Hwang said: “I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away... Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows? But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Lee told Complex: “I'm looking forward to it so much, I can't wait to see it and I have high expectations."

Additionally, Hwang has also shared that while Squid Game season 3 will be the end of Gi-hun's story, he's open to considering spin-offs in the future: "If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe."

"For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

So there you have it. 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe'? Fake. Potential for Squid Game spin-offs in the future? Real.

Read more about Squid Game here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and more

Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator

Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator

David Fincher is on board for an American spin-off of Squid Game

Netflix are creating an English version of Squid Game set in America

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's when the next episodes drop

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's why season 2 is so short

Why Squid Game is ending with season 3

Squid Game creator explains why show is ending with season 3

The Traitors' Olivia 'Livi' Dean details losing her eye to childhood cancer

The Traitors' Livi opens up about losing her eye to cancer as a child

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

Is Claudia Winkleman married?

Is Claudia Winkleman married? All about The Traitors host from family to fashion

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits