Is the Squid Game Cinematic Universe picture real? The fake edit explained. Picture: Netflix, Reddit

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game USA? Squid Game 1987? Squid Game World? Are they real? Sadly not...the Squid Game Cinematic Universe picture is fake.

Listen, we're all in favour of seeing the Squid Game universe continue in some way but that 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' picture you keep seeing all over TikTok? It's not real.

Netflix's record-breaking Squid Game series is set to come to an end later this year when season 3 drops on the streaming platform. While the main series is ending, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has not ruled out the potential for spin-offs.

In fact, Netflix have already confirmed that critically acclaimed director David Fincher is working on an English-language version of Squid Game set in America. That series is still in early development and no details or dates have been confirmed yet.

However, a viral image claiming that an entire Squid Game universe has just been announced is circulating on various social media sites, and people seem to think it's real. It's not – here's the truth behind the image.

Will there be a Squid Game Cinematic Universe?

Is Squid Game USA real? David Fincher is creating an English language spin-off. Picture: Netflix

The viral 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' image is fake. The apparent timeline is not real, and it's not a real photograph either. It's actually a photo that was taken during a Marvel panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, that has been edited by a fan.

The real image, from the MCU panel, was shared by Nerdist back in 2022.

The fake image, which has been widely shared on Facebook, TikTok and in the r/Squid Game subreddit, shows a graphic of the 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' alongside a 'Phase One' timeline graphic of several different Squid Game spin-offs.

The use of the word 'Phase' and the layout of the timeline is almost identical to that of the MCU announcements. Right at the bottom, the San Diego Comic Con signage is also visible on the stage. There has never been Squid Game panel at SDCC. And if you compare the two images side-by-side, you can also see where Kevin Feige has been photoshopped out of the Squid Game picture.

On top of that, there's a typo in 'Winter' on the fake stage photo too.

The Squid Game Cinematic Universe photo is actually an edited version of a Marvel panel. Picture: Nerdist, via Reddit

Will there be any Squid Game spin-offs?

Other than David Fincher's upcoming project, no other Squid Game "universe" projects have been mentioned or announced by Netflix yet.

Speaking about Fincher's Squid Game, both Hwang Dong-hyuk and series star Lee Jung-jae have shared their excitement for it.

In an interview with TheWrap, Hwang said: “I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away... Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows? But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Lee told Complex: “I'm looking forward to it so much, I can't wait to see it and I have high expectations."

Additionally, Hwang has also shared that while Squid Game season 3 will be the end of Gi-hun's story, he's open to considering spin-offs in the future: "If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe."

"For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

So there you have it. 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe'? Fake. Potential for Squid Game spin-offs in the future? Real.

