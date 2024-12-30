Netflix are creating an English version of Squid Game set in America

30 December 2024, 15:38

David Fincher is on board for an American spin-off of Squid Game
David Fincher is on board for an American spin-off of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

The Squid Game universe is expanding on Netflix, with an English version in the making.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the success of Squid Game seasons 1 and 2, and the spin-off reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, the hit Korean drama is getting yet another development.

According to new reports, an English version of the Netflix series, where contestants are killed for losing children’s games in a competition for money, is in the works.

American director David Fincher, who worked with Netflix on House of Cards and Mindhunter, is on board for the concept.

Squid Game’s creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to TheWrap about the future of the franchise, confirming an American-based version of the show is still under discussion.

David Fincher is in discussions with Netflix for a British-American Squid Game
David Fincher is in discussions with Netflix for a British-American Squid Game. Picture: Getty

He said: “I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away... Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows? But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Little details are known about Fincher’s version, but it will likely be a spin-off in English, set in America, giving the games potential to reach multiple countries. Well, we did see in season 2 just how difficult it is to put a stop to the deadly games.

Lee Jung-jae, who portrays Seong Gi-hun, has already expressed his excitement over Fincher’s adaption, telling Complex: “I'm looking forward to it so much, I can't wait to see it and I have high expectations."

Squid Game season 3 will be released later in 2025
Squid Game season 3 will be released later in 2025. Picture: Netflix

It comes after Squid Game season 3 was confirmed just as fans were left wanting more episodes after season 2’s cliffhanger ending.

Squid Game has become a global phenomenon since its release in 2021 with spin-off reality show Squid Game: The Challenge dropping in 2023, which was filmed in the UK and saw contestants take part from all over the world.

Season 2 of the K-drama was released on Netflix on Boxing Day, while season 3 is set to be released later in 2025.

Viewers were left frustrated at season 2's abrupt end, with creator Hwang explaining to Variety he originally wrote seasons 2 and 3 as one, but split it because the story was too long to tell in the constraints of one season.

The Squid Game universe is expanding
The Squid Game universe is expanding. Picture: Netflix

"I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season," he told the publication.

"And so I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third."

Watch Squid Game season 2 trailer

Read more about Squid Game here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who plays Thanos in Squid Game? Boss defends Choi Seung-hyun's 'controversial' casting

Who plays Thanos in Squid Game season 2? Boss defends T.O.P. casting following scandal

Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator

Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator

Will Squid Game season 3 include a 'Jack and Jill' game?

Squid Game season 3 'Jack and Jill' game theory explained

Squid Game season 2's mid-credit scene teases new season 3 game

Squid Game season 2 mid credit scene teases new season 3 game

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year

When does Married At First Sight Australia 2025 start?

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's when the next episodes drop

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's why season 2 is so short

Squid Game season 2 games explained: How to play Mingle, Gonggi and more

What are the six games in Squid Game season 2? Every game explained

Josh Denzel from Love Island series 4 is engaged

Love Island’s Josh Denzel is engaged 6 years after starring on the show

Love Island

How much is 45.6 billion won in USD? Squid Game prize money converted

Squid Game prize money converted from Won to USD: How much is 45.6 billion won?

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Here's why Park Sung-hoon plays a trans woman in the show

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Why Park Sung-hoon plays the transgender character

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits