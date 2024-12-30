Netflix are creating an English version of Squid Game set in America

David Fincher is on board for an American spin-off of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

The Squid Game universe is expanding on Netflix, with an English version in the making.

After the success of Squid Game seasons 1 and 2, and the spin-off reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, the hit Korean drama is getting yet another development.

According to new reports, an English version of the Netflix series, where contestants are killed for losing children’s games in a competition for money, is in the works.

American director David Fincher, who worked with Netflix on House of Cards and Mindhunter, is on board for the concept.

Squid Game’s creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to TheWrap about the future of the franchise, confirming an American-based version of the show is still under discussion.

David Fincher is in discussions with Netflix for a British-American Squid Game. Picture: Getty

He said: “I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away... Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows? But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Little details are known about Fincher’s version, but it will likely be a spin-off in English, set in America, giving the games potential to reach multiple countries. Well, we did see in season 2 just how difficult it is to put a stop to the deadly games.

Lee Jung-jae, who portrays Seong Gi-hun, has already expressed his excitement over Fincher’s adaption, telling Complex: “I'm looking forward to it so much, I can't wait to see it and I have high expectations."

Squid Game season 3 will be released later in 2025. Picture: Netflix

It comes after Squid Game season 3 was confirmed just as fans were left wanting more episodes after season 2’s cliffhanger ending.

Squid Game has become a global phenomenon since its release in 2021 with spin-off reality show Squid Game: The Challenge dropping in 2023, which was filmed in the UK and saw contestants take part from all over the world.

Season 2 of the K-drama was released on Netflix on Boxing Day, while season 3 is set to be released later in 2025.

Viewers were left frustrated at season 2's abrupt end, with creator Hwang explaining to Variety he originally wrote seasons 2 and 3 as one, but split it because the story was too long to tell in the constraints of one season.

The Squid Game universe is expanding. Picture: Netflix

"I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season," he told the publication.

"And so I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third."

