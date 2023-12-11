How To Apply For Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

Do you want a chance to nab that multi-million pound prize? Here's all the details on how to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge.

After Mai Whelan became the first-ever winner of Squid Game: The Challenge and walked away with $4.56 million, it's only natural to be curious about whether or not you could get the opportunity to star in the show and win that huge cash prize.

Well, it is confirmed that Netflix are seeking out contestants to cast for season two of the show. It seems in the first season all 456 players were casted through careful selection, with one of the casting directors, Robyn Kass, telling KX News when choosing players from the US they wanted to "represent every state in the country”.

So, how can you make it onto the next season of the show? Here's all the deets on Squid Game: The Challenge's application process.

How do you apply for Squid Game: The Challenge?

Netflix are now casting for season two of the reality show based off of the Korean drama Squid Game. On the Squid Game: The Challenge casting page, there are three separate applications, one for US candidates, one for UK candidates and a final for other global hopefuls.

To be a part of the show you have to share your contact information, ie. name, location, D.O.B., email address, etc. and submit a one-minute long video describing who you are, why you want to compete, how you would overcome your competition, and what you would do with the prize money.

Finally, the application needs to include a recent photograph of yourself with no accessories (sunglasses, hats, etc.)

The application checklist is:

Contact info

One-min video of why you should be on the show

Clear headshot/photo of yourself

So, to recap. If you want to be on season two of Squid Game: The Challenge and battle to win over $4 million, you need to head to their casting page and submit an application.

Good luck!

